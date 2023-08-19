How to get MUT Legends Tokens in Madden 24

EA Sports released Legends challenges and Tokens in Madden 24’s Ultimate Team mode. Here’s how players can get and use these items.

Every year, EA Sports has unveiled Legends in Madden Ultimate Team. These cards feature some of the greatest NFL players from the past, including Ed Reed, Junior Seau, and Franco Harris.

MUT players can pick up a free Legend, though, just by completing solo challenges and unlocking Tokens.

Here’s a closer look at how to obtain and use Legends Tokens in Madden Ultimate Team.

How to get Legends Tokens in Madden 24

Madden 24 Legends Tokens can be obtained by completing Legends challenges in the Ultimate Team mode.

To find the Legends challenges, select ‘Challenges’ in the ‘Play’ section of the MUT Main Menu. Then, select the ‘Legends’ challenges.

The Madden 24 team introduced a series of challenges for each Legend added to MUT. Complete the challenges, and individuals will be awarded Tokens from the challenges’ reward path.

What are Legends Tokens used for in Madden 24?

Madden 24 Legends Tokens are used to complete MUT Legends Pack Sets.

Select ‘Sets’ in the ‘Marketplace’ section of the MUT Main Menu. Then, look for the Legends Tokens Exchange set to lock in the Tokens received from the challenges.

Sixteen Legends Tokens are needed to complete the set. Individuals can then receive a Champion Legend Choice Pack that features all the Legends from Season 1.

