Every LEGO Icons set retiring in 2024: Atari, Corvette & more

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Icons set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

Along with several sets from various LEGO themes, such as LEGO Art and LEGO Ideas, LEGO will be retiring an array of LEGO Icons sets. We’ve rounded up every one of these and where you can buy each before they are discontinued. Here’s what you can expect.

When will these LEGO Icons sets be retired?

Each of the following LEGO Icons kits will be retired on December 31, 2024. So, while they are still officially in stock and haven’t been handed that post-retirement premium associated with some retired sets, such as those kits that are still available at Amazon, it’s best to grab them sooner rather than later.

Article continues after ad

1. LEGO Icons Atari 2600 — 10306

LEGO

Released in 2022, the LEGO-reimagined Atari 2600 is scheduled to be officially switched off after two years. One of the best LEGO gaming sets, this spectacular brick-built video-game console is a must-have piece of kit for gaming enthusiasts aged 18 and up.

Article continues after ad

Designed to celebrate 50 years of the Atari 2600, each of this set’s bricks clicks together to create an accurate replica of the original. There are the LEGO-recreated console, joystick, and a trio of game cartridges. In addition, LEGO has added a hidden vignette of a 1980s scene, revealed when removing the front panel of the model. A minifigure is included.

Comprising 2532 pieces, this is sure to provide adults with a rewarding building experience that will transport them back in time. The completed model measures three inches tall, 13 inches wide, and eight-and-a-half inches deep.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Atari 2600

You can grab this kit from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set is originally priced at $239.99. However, currently, LEGO, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering this set at a discounted price.

2. LEGO Icons Ghostbusters ECTO-1 — 10274

LEGO

Released in 2021, the brick-built ECTO-1 is a must-have set for adult Ghostbusters fans and petrolheads, especially those with a love for LEGO classic cars. The brick-built version of the converted (for busting ghosts, of course) 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance looks marvelous.

Article continues after ad

Comprising 2352 pieces, this LEGO-reimagined ECTO-1 is the largest and most detailed ECTO-1-inspired model ever created by LEGO. The completed build measures eight inches tall, six inches wide, and 18 inches in length.

Article continues after ad

In addition, among the array of true-to-the-original and action-packed elements, the model is also equipped with working steering. A Remote Trap Vehicle is also included.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Ghostbusters ECTO-1

You can purchase this set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. You can expect to pay $239.99 for the LEGO-reimagined ECTO-1.

3. LEGO Icons NASA Space Shuttle Discovery — 10283

LEGO

There are myriad LEGO sets, such as the recently released LEGO x NASA Technic sets, that take inspiration from space. However, the retiring model seen here has to be the best. Released in 2021, this LEGO Icons set recreates — in brick format — the Discovery space shuttle to a T.

The brick-built space shuttle features an array of elements reminiscent of the original Discovery. Exterior items include adjustable elevons, landing gear, and a robotic arm. In addition, the completed model’s payload bay can be opened, revealing the LEGO Hubble space telescope.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Designed for aspiring and experienced astronauts aged 18 and up, the set comprises 2354 pieces. As such, it is sure to provide adults with an immersive building experience. The LEGO-reimagined Discovery measures eight-and-a-half inches tall, 13.5 inches wide, and 21 inches nose-to-tail.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons NASA Space Shuttle Discovery

You can grab this kit from LEGO or Best Buy. The set is originally priced at $199.99.

4. LEGO Icons Chevrolet Camaro Z28 — 10304

LEGO

A must-have set for petrolheads aged 18 and up, the LEGO-reimagined Camaro Z28 is stunning, with each of its 1456 pieces clicking together to create an accurate replica of this classic Chevrolet.

The completed model is equipped with a range of authentic elements, inside and out. The model features customizable racing stripes and a brick-built V8, revealed when lifting up the hood. Opening the doors also reveals a detailed interior, finished in dark red.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Camaro Z28 measures three-and-a-half inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and 14 inches nose-to-tail. It will look great when displayed next to your other car-inspired LEGO sets.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Chevrolet Camaro Z28

You can acquire the brick-built Camaro from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit is priced at $169.99.

5. LEGO Icons Corvette — 10321

LEGO

Finished in the original’s iconic two-tone red-and-white color scheme, LEGO’s replica of a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette makes for a great display piece. The LEGO model’s design remains true to that of the C1-generation Corvette.

The kit features classic headlights, Ducktail rear, and signature taillights. In addition, you can choose between building an open- or hard-top version. There’s also a detailed engine bay. The interior is equally detailed.

Article continues after ad

Designed for petrolheads aged 18 and up, the set comprises 1210 pieces. The completed model measures four inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and 12.5 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Corvette

You can get the LEGO replica of the classic Chevrolet Corvette from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set is priced at $149.99.

6. LEGO Icons Loop Coaster — 10303

LEGO

The LEGO Icons Loop Coaster is a must-have set for adult LEGO builders looking for a set providing not only a rewarding building experience, but, when they get some time to relax, a thrilling playing experience.

Article continues after ad

Comprising 3756 pieces, the LEGO-reimagined rollercoaster is functional, allowing you to immerse yourself in the grin-inducing experience of riding a real-life rollercoaster.

Article continues after ad

However, once you’ve immersed yourself in the fun-filled playing experience, you can display this kit in your home or office. You’ll need to make some space, though. This kit is massive. Standing 36 inches tall, 33.5 inches wide, and 13.5 inches deep, it is one of the largest LEGO sets ever created.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Loop Coaster

You can grab the LEGO Icons Loop Coaster from LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy. The set is priced at $399.99.

7. LEGO Icons Holiday Main Street — 10308

LEGO

The LEGO Icons Holiday Main Street is a must-have set for adult LEGO builders who want to expand their LEGO-reimagined city and add a touch of holiday cheer to it. It will look especially good when displayed next to the LEGO Creator 3in1 Main Street kit.

Article continues after ad

Comprising 1514 pieces, this Main Street model, which is but one set in the LEGO Winter Village collection, features a couple of buildings, each of which brimming with details, neat elements, and accessories. The tallest of the two stands four inches in height. To complete the scene, a brick-built tram is included.

Article continues after ad

The set ships with six minifigures. There is a duo of shoppers, a couple of store owners, a tram driver, and a young child.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Holiday Main Street

You can purchase this set from LEGO or Amazon. It is originally priced at $99.99.

8. LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress — 10320

LEGO

Inspired by the original set from 1989, the LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress is sure to provide adult LEGO builders with a nostalgic building experience. However, with this kit comprising 2509 pieces, the latter will be rewarding, too. In addition, when the build is complete and the scene is set, you can immerse yourself in the fun-filled imaginative playing experience.

Article continues after ad

The completed model features a detailed pirate ship, a naval fortress, and a rowboat. When opened (to reveal the rooms, of course), the modular fort measures 10.5 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches deep.

The set includes minifigures of pirates and imperial soldiers, and LEGO figures of a skeleton, monkey, parrot, and a crab. An array of accessories are also present.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress

You can acquire this LEGO Icons set from LEGO or Best Buy. The kit is priced at $214.99.

9. LEGO Icons Icons of Play — 40634

LEGO

LEGO builders from as young as 10 years old will adore the playing experience provided by this kit. With this LEGO set, you can immerse yourself in a game of soccer, score goals, and celebrate the win.

Article continues after ad

However, what makes this soccer-inspired LEGO kit especially neat, is that some of the 15 minifigures it includes represent famous soccer players. In addition, you can share in the playing experience with family or friends.

The set comprises 899 pieces. It measures seven-and-a-half inches tall and 14 inches wide.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Icons of Play

You can grab this kit from LEGO. You can expect to pay $99.99 for this set.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.