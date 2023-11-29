Every set in the LEGO Winter Village Collection

The LEGO Winter Village Collection remains a fan favorite. We’ve collated a list of each set currently available and where you can buy them.

Since its inception, the LEGO Winter Village Collection has become an annual highlight on many brick builders’ calendars.

Each set offers a smile-inducing building experience, which you and your family can immerse yourselves in the festivities of the holiday season. They also make for great display pieces.

Whether you stay at home in anticipation of Santa’s visit or head out to the streets to do some shopping and celebrate with others, there is a LEGO Winter Village set for everyone (aged 18 and up, that is).

However, no matter which one you choose, you will undoubtedly want to complete your collection.

ICONS Holiday Main Street — 10308

The holiday season is a great time to get out and share in the festivities with family, friends, and, yes, even strangers. So grab a Minifigure and head out on Main Street to share the holiday spirit with the other Minifigures included in this festive set.

What Minifigures can you expect? The ensemble includes a total of six Minifigures. These include:

A pair of shoppers

A duo of store owners

Tram driver

A young child, who can’t wait to mail their letter to Santa Claus (here’s hoping they were good this year)

If you were good this year, this set is a great addition to your LEGO collection, especially if you already own the other two sets in LEGO’s Winter Village collection.

Comprising 1514 pieces, the set features a toy shop and a music shop, where you can buy gifts and instruments to accompany carols. Apartments are located at the top of the former and latter shops. The tallest one measures four inches in height, three inches wide, and seven inches deep.

To add a dynamic element to the kit, the tram, complete with seating for four and Christmas decorations, can be motorized and run on tracks.

All you have to do is add LEGO Powered Up sets and tracks to your basket upon checkout, and, soon, you’ll be making your way home to catch Santa Claus. The tram measures four inches tall, six and a half inches long, and seven inches wide.

It’s worth noting that the set, designed for ages 18 and up, features several small pieces. So it’s best to keep the little ones preoccupied with their own LEGO, such as the Duplo Santa’s Gingerbread House, which we included in our best Christmas and holiday sets list.

ICONS Santa’s Visit — 10293

This LEGO Icons set is sure to make your Christmas Eve extra special. So plate the cookies and pour a glass of milk, Santa Claus is coming to visit.

If you haven’t, no worries — the set includes the former and latter, in addition to myriad other unique elements. A great addition to this set is that the Christmas tree lights up when pressing town on the tree top. But what about a battery? Should you add that to your Christmas list? No, a battery is included.

Another neat feature of this set, as ol’ Saint Nick loves to do, is you can recreate the scene of him sliding down the chimney when delivering your eagerly-anticipated presents.

Once he has stuffed the stockings, you can invite him to join you next to the fireplace or at the dinner table with the Minifigures of mom, dad, and daughter.

Who knows, maybe Santa will bring you this LEGO set (if you are good, that is). However, if you can’t wait to grab this set (or anticipate being on his Naughty List), it’s best to get it sooner rather than later, as this set will soon be retired, along with several others.

Designed for ages 18+, this 1445-piece set measures eight inches tall, 11 inches wide, and seven inches in depth.

ICONS Alpine Lodge — 10325

LEGO

Following this year, a holiday away sounds like the best of plans. So, why not take a trip to an Alpine Ski Lodge? Everyone can go. However, designed for builders aged 18 and up, it’s best to keep the kids preoccupied during the building adventure.

A LEGO exclusive, this 1517-piece set elicits the feeling of a cozy winter wonderland. The five Minifigures can go for rides on the snowmobile and skate, while the cat chases around the squirrels and birds.

Following a day of excitement, everyone can retire to the three-story lodge and sit next to the log fire, which, when pressing down the chimney, illuminates (best not to get it going if you are expecting Santa to come around).

In addition, there’s another illuminating log fire for those who called dibs on the guest room located on the second floor of the nine-inch tall, 10-inch wide, and seven-inch deep brick building.

