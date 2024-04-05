Every LEGO Ideas set retiring in 2024: Typewriter, Tree House & more

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Ideas set that will be retired in 2024 and where you can buy each of them while they are still available.

The LEGO Ideas collection comprises myriad spectacular sets, each designed by LEGO fans and brought to life by LEGO. However, with the introduction of new sets, such as the Red London Telephone Box and Polaroid Camera, comes the retirement of older, yet still exquisite, kits.

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Ideas set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

When will LEGO retire these LEGO Ideas sets?

Each of the following sets is destined for retirement on December 31, 2024. So, while there are still months left before they are discontinued, it’s best to grab them sooner rather than later.

Article continues after ad

1. LEGO Ideas Typewriter — 21327

LEGO

LEGO’s reimagined typewriter is a must-have set for LEGO builders aged 18 and up who want to escape the digital world and immerse themselves into a nostalgic building experience as they click together each of its 2079 pieces to create a spectacular replica of the original used by LEGO Group founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen.

Article continues after ad

In addition, this kit, which is one of the best LEGO Ideas sets for adults, incorporates realistic functions, such as a center typebar that rises when pressing the keys and a carriage that moves as you type. The brick-built typewriter also makes the signature typewriter sound while you do the latter.

Article continues after ad

The completed build measures four-and-a-half inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 10.5 inches deep. Thanks to its size and intricate detailing, it will make for a spectacular centerpiece, whether displayed in your home or office.

Where to buy the LEGO Ideas Typewriter

You can buy the LEGO Ideas Typewriter directly from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. The set is priced at $249.99.

2. LEGO Ideas Tree House — 21318

LEGO

LEGO builders from as young as 16 years old will adore the immersive and nostalgic building experience provided by this 3036-piece set. In addition, along with its array of marvelous design details, the kit features several elements that will spark the imaginations of even the oldest LEGO builders.

The brick-built tree house comprises three cabins, each of which brimming with interior details that are revealed when removing the roofs. There’s also a crane with which one of your four minifigures can lift accessories to the bedrooms.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The 14-inch-tall tree, which is sited atop a landscape-inspired base, features interchangeable leaf elements, allowing you to create scenes taking place in summer or fall. As such, this set will look great on display, no matter the season.

Where to buy the LEGO Ideas Tree House

You can acquire the LEGO-reimagined Tree House from LEGO or Amazon. The set is priced at $249.99.

3. LEGO Ideas The Globe — 21332

LEGO

An eye-catching recreation of the globe, this LEGO set is a must-have kit for avid travelers that are aged 18 and up. Not only will this set inspire you to travel the world, but, comprising 2585 bricks, it is sure to provide adult LEGO builders with a rewarding building experience.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO-reimagined globe ships with several neat elements, including vintage-inspired items, which include compass icons and a ship. Decorations that glow in the dark are also present, making it a truly great display piece, no matter what time it is. The completed build stands 16 inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and 10 inches deep.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Ideas The Globe

You can grab this kit from LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy. You can expect to pay $229.99 for this set.

4. LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin — 21338

LEGO

The idea for this LEGO set originated from LEGO fan designer Andrea Lattanzio, who said, “If I can’t live in a real A-Frame cabin, then I’m building one with LEGO bricks.” That’s exactly what he did and the set resulting from this idea is spectacular.

Article continues after ad

With this 2082-piece kit, LEGO builders aged 18 and up can immerse themselves in living in the great outdoors. The brick-built A-Frame cabin’s exterior design remains true to the real-life structure and, when detaching its roof, reveals a detailed interior. The build measures nine-and-a-half inches tall, eight inches wide, and nine inches deep.

In addition, to complete the outdoor scene, there’s a trio of buildable trees and a canoe. Four customizable minifigures are also included, as are 11 animal figures.

Where to buy the LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin

This set is available for purchase at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. You can expect to pay $179.99 for this kit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5. LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet — 21334

LEGO

This LEGO set is hands down one of the best music-inspired LEGO sets. Comprising 1606 pieces, the set features a pianist, drummer, trumpet player, and bassist, each of which is equipped with an instrument to create an upbeat Jazz tune. The completed model measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, 17 inches wide, and six inches deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet

You can grab this music-inspired LEGO kit from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The set is priced at $99.99.

6. LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog — Green Hill Zone — 21331

LEGO

There are several LEGO sets, such as the LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System and LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade, taking inspiration from video games. Like the former and latter kits, the Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired LEGO is a must-have for gaming enthusiasts.

Article continues after ad

Each of this set’s 1125 bricks clicks together to create an authentic recreation of the Green Hill Zone, which features classic obstacles and detailing. In addition, a lever-activated spring allows you to recreate Super Sonic Jumps as you collect Chaos Emeralds during each level.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the set ships with two buildable TVs, replete with five screen elements. The brick-built Green Hill Zone measures seven inches tall, 14 inches wide, and two-and-a-half inches deep.

The kit includes a minifigure of Sonic and several brick-built figures. The latter includes Dr. Eggman and Crabmeat.

Where to buy the LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog — Green Hill Zone

You can grab this kit from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The set is priced at $79.99.

Article continues after ad

7. LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite — 21339

LEGO

Capturing the energy of BTS, this set is a must-have for fans aged 18 and up who want to show their love for the iconic pop group. The 749-piece set recreates the scene from the band’s hit single Dynamite in brick format, with a LEGO-reimagined disco, record, and donut stores, and ice-cream truck present and correct.

In addition, the set features minifigures of every band member — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Accessories, such as microphones, are included. The completed build measures five-and-a-half inches tall, 15 inches wide, and six inches deep.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite

This set is available from LEGO, Amazon, and Walmart. Its original price is $99.99.

Article continues after ad

8. LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age — 21340

LEGO

With this kit, you can explore new worlds with a quartet of space-inspired LEGO postcards, each of which depicts scenes from 1980s sci-fi movies, books, posters, and even myths with a three-dimensional effect.

Designed for adults aged 18 and up, the set comprises 688 pieces. Each postcard measures five-and-a-half inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and one inch deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age

This kit is exclusive to the LEGO Store. It is priced at $49.99.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.