LEGO Icons Atari 2600 gets great discount at Best Buy

Player one, are you ready? Well, you better be. Best Buy is offering the LEGO Icons Atari 2600 at a discounted price. Here’s what you can expect.

Designed to celebrate Atari’s 50th anniversary, this LEGO Icons set is, like the video game console it takes inspiration from, worthy of icon status. Featuring a host of retro details reminiscent of the real-life model, this 2532-piece kit is sure to provide gaming fans aged 18 and up with an immersive building experience.

Of course, you will have to use your imagination to play your favorite games with it. However, the set is, indeed, equipped with myriad functionalities that will enhance the nostalgic playing experience.

LEGO Atari 2600 drops in price again

LEGO

For starters, the brick-built Atari 2600 features a buildable joystick, which, like the original, can be operated. What’s more, the front panel of the LEGO-reimagined Atari 2600 is fitted with functioning switches.

In addition, the kit allows you to create three game display pieces. Yup, you can build a trio of scenes, each inspired by different games. The latter includes Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. Buildable models of these games’ cartridges are also included. What’s more, once completed, the cartridges slot into the LEGO Icons model. Game on.

LEGO

The LEGO Icons Atari 2600 also features a hidden vignette. The latter, 1980s scene comprises a kid playing Asteroids. There is also a classic TV, a boom box, a retro telephone, roller skates, and posters.

But, wait, there is even more to this kit. LEGO has incorporated a couple of unique twists into its Atari 2600 replica. LEGO’s designers have also added an Easter egg to this set. Can you spot it?

If you ever wanted to immersive yourself into the nostalgia of this vintage gaming console, now is the time. Best Buy has dropped the price by $48 to $191.99.

LEGO

This LEGO Icons set will make a great gift, whether it is for yourself or the fellow gaming enthusiast in your life. It also makes for a great display piece. The set measures three inches tall, 13 inches wide, and eight-and-a-half inches deep.

