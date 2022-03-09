TFT patch 12.5b notes: Ashe & Talon nerfs target reroll, Sivir & Kai’Sa buffs

TFT patch 12.5b has gone live, with the March 8 update trying to fix one thing in particular: the rapid pace of games. Ashe, Talon, and other reroll comps are getting hit hard, while scaling carries like Sivir and Kai’Sa have been buffed. We’ve got the full patch notes here.

TFT patch 12.5b is here to fix some of the flaws left in the aftermath of last week’s mega update.

“Before patch 12.5 shipped, the team was feeling pretty bad about the pace of combat and how quick fights were due to the accelerated damage from champs,” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer admitted.

“To get it where we want is requiring more numeric changes than we normally do for a B-patch. We think it’s worth the risk though and should improve the amount of viable comps as well as the skill expression in the game.”

The update went live on March 8, so read up on all the TFT patch 12.5b changes below.

What’s changed in TFT patch 12.5b?

Ashe & Talon reroll nerfs as Riot attempts to slow game down

With the pace of the game Riot’s number one concern heading into TFT patch 12.5b, it was obvious reroll comps were going to get hit hard. A number of one, two, and three-cost carries are getting gutted in an attempt to promote a healthier meta.

Ashe and Talon are the two big ones as the Syndicate and Debonair champions respectively topped the tier list after the earlier update. Ashe’s base AD is getting cut significantly, while Talon’s bleed damage is being reduced at three-star.

However, they’re far from the only ones. Brand, Twitch, Corki, Syndra, Zyra, Gnar, Lucian, Morgana, Senna, and Vex are all being nerfed to take the wind out of reroll comps of all types. While they’ll still be viable, they won’t be choking out the more expensive four and five-cost carries.

Sivir & Kai’Sa buffs give power to expensive carries

Speaking of those expensive carries, there are still some nerfs coming in that department in TFT patch 12.5b ⁠— specifically to Ahri, Draven, and Irelia.

However, buffs to the hard-hitting Sivir headline the notable changes. Since the Hextech nerfs Sivir has struggled, but with increased spell bounce damage and a buff to the Striker trait, she should be a more flexible ramping carry.

Galio and Kai’Sa are also being buffed to give five-costs a bit more power in this reroll-centric meta, making it worth chasing levels over three-stars.

A number of trait and Augment changes will also be shipped as part of TFT patch 12.5b. You can find the full patch notes below.

TFT patch 12.5b notes

Champions

1-cost

Brand

VIP Sear reduced damage for second fireball: 30% ⇒ 45%

Twitch

Piercing Bolt Attack Damage scaling: 125/130/140% ⇒ 125%

2-cost

Ashe

Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 60

Corki

Bombardment Damage: 220/275/350 ⇒ 200/260/333

Rek’Sai

Furious Bite base Heal: 150/200/350 ⇒ 200/225/400

Furious Bite bonus Heal: 250/350/500 ⇒ 275/350/600

Syndra

Force of Will Damage: 225/325/500 ⇒ 225/300/425

Talon

Blade’s End Damage: 450/650/950 ⇒ 450/600/850

Zyra

Grasping Spines Damage: 325/450/675 ⇒ 275/375/575

3-cost

Gnar

GNAR! Attack Damage scaling: 185% ⇒ 175%

Lucian

Relentless Pursuit Damage: 185/295/315 ⇒ 175/275/300

Morgana

Max Mana nerf: 60/120 ⇒ 70/130

Senna

Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7

Vex

Max Mana nerf: 40/80 ⇒ 50/90

4-cost

Ahri

Damage per Additional Orb on Same Target: 80% ⇒ 60%

Draven

Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 75

Irelia

Attack Damage: 85 ⇒ 80

Sivir

Ricochet Bounce Attack Damage scaling: 33% ⇒ 40%

5-cost

Galio

Health: 1200 ⇒ 1300

Kai’Sa

Icathian Monsoon Damage per missile: 70/90/180 ⇒ 75/100/180

Traits

Clockwork

Base Attack Speed: 10/40/80% ⇒ 10/35/80%

Debonair

Health: 200/450/800 ⇒ 200/400/700

Ability Power: 20/45/80 ⇒ 20/40/70

Innovator

Mechanical Bear Armor & Magic Resist: 70 ⇒ 55

Mechanical Dragon Armor & Magic Resist: 100 ⇒ 90

Striker

Attack Damage: 30/65/110 ⇒ 30/70/120

Syndicate

Armor & Magic Resist: 55 ⇒ 50

7 unit bonus: 60% ⇒ 50%

Augments

Built Different I / II / III

Attack Speed: 50/60/70% ⇒ 60/70/80%

Hexnova (Silver)

Mana reave range: 1 ⇒ 2 Hexes

Irresistible Charm (Silver)

Damage reduction: 20% ⇒ 15%

One For All (Silver)

Attack Damage & Ability Power per Stack: 20 ⇒ 15

Sharpshooter (Gold)

Bounce damage reduction amount: 50% ⇒ 60%

Sniper’s Nest (Silver)

Stacking Damage amplification: 10% ⇒ 8% (total: 40% ⇒ 32%)

So Small (Silver)

Dodge chance: 35% ⇒ 25%

Three’s Company (Gold)

Three’s Company can now only appear on Round 1-4

True Justice (Silver)

Health threshold to active true damage: 50% ⇒ 80%

