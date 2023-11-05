Everything we know about TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble: release date, traits, more

Teamfight Tactics’ 10th set Remix Rumble is soon to be released, here’s everything you need to know about the new set including the release date, traits, and more.

Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics is bringing the groove to the Convergence. TFT: Remix Rumble will bring in a bunch of music-inspired new traits, units, mechanics, and more.

Looking to get in tune before the set releases? We’ve got you covered.

Teamfight Tactics Remix Rumble release date

Teamfight Tactics Remix Rumble will be dropped on the PBE on November 7th, 2023. Available for testing, the Public Beta Environment will host the set for about two weeks before it moves over to the live servers.

This means that Teamfight Tactics Remix Rumble should be released in full on the 21st of November, 2023.

Teamfight Tactics Remix Rumble traits

With the musically inspired theme going, many of the traits in Remix Rumble take inspiration from pre-existing bands within the League universe.

K/DA

It wouldn’t be set 10 without League of Legends’ most popular virtual band K/DA. K/DA places spotlights on the player’s board, putting units in these spotlights will grant them bonus stats.

Riot Games It wouldn’t be a music-themed set without beloved K-pop group KDA.

Ahri

Akali

Neeko

Seraphine

Kai’sa

Evelynn

Lillia

True Damage

True Damage is all about style, with their units gaining a Bling bonus when you itemize them. This effect seems similar to Cybernetic from Set 3, so you’ll want to spread your items around when playing True Damage units.

Yasuo

Ekko

Akali

Qiyana

Senna

Pentakill

As the name suggests Pentakill is all about Pentakills. Pentakill members receive damage reduction and bonus damage, increasing as they score kills. When your Pentakill team scores a pentakill this bonus increases again.

Riot Games Pentakill is looking to score Pentakills in the Convergence.

Kayle

Karthus

Mordekaiser

Yorick

Olaf

Viego

HEARTSTEEL

Newest boyband HEARTSTEEL is here to steal the adoration from their fans. As the gambling trait for the set, HEARTSTEEL units earn hearts by slaying enemies and losing rounds, with a round win converting the earned hearts into loot.

Ezreal

Kayn

Yone

Aphelios

Sett

K’sante

Disconauts

Disconauts will summon a placeable disco ball that’s capable of healing your allies and granting them attack speed.

Riot Games The Disconauts are looking to bring the groove with their very own Disco ball.

Gragas

Taric

Twisted Fate

Blitzcrank

Nami

Big Sad

Emo is back in business with Big Sad. Not much is known about how Big Sad will function, but it’s sure to bring their enemies plenty of tears.

Annie

Vex

Poppy

Amumu

Country

Country will be the summoning trait of this set. Similar to Cultist and Abomination, Country units will eventually summon Hecarim who will ride in to save the day.

Riot Games Country units will be able to summon a charging Hecarim to assist in battle.

Urgot

Samira

Thresh

Tahm Kench

Glitterbomb

A newcomer band to Set 10, Ziggs and Lulu form the dynamic duo of Glitterbomb. Not much is known about these two units yet, so stay tuned to hear what their melody might be.

Ziggs

Lulu

Superfans

Not entirely a band, Superfans help pump up their Headliner, granting them radiant items based on the trait tier.

Gnar

Kennen

Freeflow

One last trait was revealed during the dev video, and that’s Freeflow. Not much is known about this band except that Bard and his meeps will be there to smooth out the competition.

Riot Games Bard and his meeps will be representing the Jazz freeflow band.

Bard

Teamfight Tactics Remix Rumble mechanics

Portals

Portals are back once again! Like in Set 9, portals will be available to be voted on during the start of the game. However, these portals aren’t quite as game-changing like Set 9, but will still add more complexity to each match.

Legends

Legends have been a hot topic since its introduction in Set 9. Riot has seen how Legends can have a negative effect on the meta and is therefore removing them in Set 10. The developers are looking to explore and iterate a bit more on Legends before thinking about revisiting it in the future.

Augments

Augments are sticking around for Set 10. Riot has also noted that they’ve made new augments that will join the roster when the new set drops.

Headliners

The Chosen mechanic is returning with a bang in Set 10. Headliners are special units that occasionally appear in your store.

Like Chosen, Headliners will also grant +1 to one of their traits, and will automatically be bought at 2 stars.

Unlike Chosen, Headliners will each have a specific headliner effect, that empowers them and their abilities.

Teamfight Tactics Remix Rumble music

Set 10 wouldn’t be a music-themed set without music to back it up. As you build and create your team composition in Set 10, the music will reflect it, bringing in different motifs and instruments as you symphonize your army.