Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.1 notes: New portals, Heartsteel rework, more
Patch 14.1 will complete re-shape the Teamfight Tactics meta thanks to some massive changes to traits, items, and champions.
Riot has been teasing TFT players with some major adjustments for weeks now, and Patch 14.1 appears to be delivering on those promises, and then some.
From changes to the Headliners to new Portals, this patch that kicks off Season 14 for Riot as a whole will also be one of the biggest updates that isn’t a new set.
When is TFT Patch 14.1 going live?
Teamfight Tactics’ new patch will be released at the same time as League of Legends Patch 14.1 on Wednesday, January 10. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.
What’s changing in Patch 14.1?
New Portals
TFT is bringing in 11 new portals for players to experiment with in Patch 14.1, including some old friends from previous sets.
Players can choose from Portals that can grant a Tactician’s Crown, Training Dummies, a Radiant Blessing, or Treasure Armory later in the game.
In addition to all these new Portals, rarer Portals like Scuttle Puddle will now have an equal chance to appear as other Portals!
Heartsteel rework
The boys are getting a brand new bonus to their trait called Raise the Stakes! that allows players to either cash out or double down for bigger prizes.
Every four turns that Heartsteel is active, players can cash out like normal or raise the stakes, putting them in high-risk mode. In high-risk mode, players will double their hearts but if you win a combat round you will lose 50% of the current total.
If players manage to lose streak 8 times with Heartsteel active, they will gain another 80 bonus hearts! No risk without reward!
Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.1 notes
The full patch notes can be found below.
Systems
New Portals
- Spatula: Start with a Spatula.
- Tactician’s Crown: Start with a Tactician’s Crown (gain +1 team size).
- Support Anvil: Start with 1 Support item anvil.
- Crescendo: Augments this game will be silver, gold, then prismatic tier.
- Decrescendo: Augments this game will be prismatic, gold, then silver tier.
- Champion Delivery: Twice per stage, gain a high cost champion. The cost increases with game time.
- Radiant Blessing: At 40 player health, receive a blessing that contains powerful loot. This occurs at 10 player health in Hyper Roll
- Treasure Armory: On stage 4-7, choose a 5-piece package of powerful loot. This occurs on Stage 8-1 in Hyper Roll.
- Wandering Trainers: Start with a Training Dummy with 3 permanently attached trait emblems.
- Loot Subscription: Every stage, gain random loot from a highly varied pool.
- Crab Rave: Dancing Crabs replace PvE encounters and drop bonus loot, but crabs on Stage 5+ are EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. Grants loot every other stage in Hyper Roll.
- All Portals in the game have an equal chance of appearing
Streak gold
- You have to hit higher streaks to make gold now
- 1g: 2 – 3 ⇒ 3 – 4 wins/losses
- 2g: 4 ⇒ 5 wins/losses
- 3g: 5 ⇒ 6 wins/losses
Emblem adjustment
- Country is now craftable and comes from Spatula + Negatron Cloak
- Jazz is now uncraftable
Headliner rules
- 1/2/3-cost Headliners have no restrictions based upon copies you own
- 4-cost Headliners can’t show up if you own more than 4 copies of that champion
- 5-cost Headliners can’t show up if you own more than 3 copies of that champion
Large changes
Traits
8-Bit
- AD per Stack: 4.5/7.5/12% ⇒ 5/9/14%
Crowd Diver
- Crowd Diver Bonus Damage: 5/30/60% ⇒ 12/30/50%
Dazzler
- Enemy damage reduction: 15% ⇒ 10%
EDM
- Jax Spell Frequency: 7 ⇒ 8 sec
- Spell Effectiveness: 80/100/110/125% ⇒ 90/100/110/130%
- Frequency Reduction: 0/0/1/2 ⇒ 0/0/1/1 sec
Emo
- Mana Reduction: 20/25/30% ⇒ 20/30/40%
- Mana on Ally Death: 10/20/25 ⇒ 20/30/40
- 6 Piece Bonus AP: 20 ⇒ 10
Executioner
- Base Critical Strike Damage: 5/25/45% ⇒ 5/15/30%
- Max Critical Strike Chance: 15/35/55% ⇒ 25/100/200%
Guardian
- Max HP Shield Amount: 25/40/60% ⇒ 25/45/70%
Heartsteel
- NEW: Raise the Stakes! – Now after every 4 turns, you can cash out like normal OR you can choose to raise the stakes. If you do, your box turns golden and you are in high risk mode. You gain double the hearts, but if you win a combat, you lose 50% of your current total. If you manage to lose 8 times in a row, gain an additional 80 bonus hearts.
- Base Heart Rate: 100/250/600/1000% ⇒ 100/225/550/1000%
Hyperpop
- Mana Per Cast: 3/5/7/10 ⇒ 5/10/15/20
Jazz
- Max HP Per Trait: 1.5/2/3% ⇒ 1.5/2.5/4%
Sentinel
- Base Armor & MR: 16/35/60/125 ⇒ 16/35/55/100
Spellweaver
- Base AP: 20/35/60/200 ⇒ 20/35/70/120
- AP per cast: 1/2/3/10 ⇒ 1/2/3/4
Units: Tier 1
Annie
- Disintegrate Damage: 195/295/440 ⇒ 220/330/495
- Disintegrate powered up Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 40%
- Disintegrate powered up Second Disintegrate Damage: 115/170/255 ⇒ 80/120/180
Nami
- Mana buff: 15/75 ⇒ 15/60
- Disco Prison Stun duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1.25 sec
- Disco Prison now has a slightly lower mana lockout period to prevent cases of not getting mana for attacks at higher attack speeds (Rageblade at the Disco Nami is now online)
Olaf
- AD: 50 ⇒ 55
- Berserker Rage Attack Speed based on missing 1% HP ratio: 0.12% ⇒ 0.15%
Tahm Kench
- AD: 60 ⇒ 70
- Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 40
Taric
- Mirroball’s Blessing Damage: 100/150/225 ⇒ 250/375/565
Vi
- The Harder They Fall AD%: 220% ⇒ 330%
- The Harder They Fall empowered AD%: 320% ⇒ 450%
- Recommended Items changed to Attack Fighter
Yasuo
- Synthesizer Strike AD per kill: 1% ⇒ 1.5%
Units: Tier 2
Bard
- Improv Doot Damage: 190/285/430 ⇒ 200/300/450
- Improv will always cast 3 damage notes (Doots) and 1 healing note (Chime) while there is a valid heal target
Garen
- HP: 750 ⇒ 800
- Power-Up! HP gain: 200/215/230 ⇒ 215/230/245
Gragas
- Boogie Hour damage: 160/240/360 ⇒ 190/285/440
Kai’Sa
- Got the Boom AD%: 280/280/285% ⇒ 290/290/300%
- Got the Boom AP Damage: 30/45/65 ⇒ 40/60/90
Katarina
- AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
Kayle
- Fires of Ascension empowered attacks bonus Damage: 35/50/75 ⇒ 35/55/80
- Fires of Ascension final empowered attack Damage: 210/315/475 ⇒ 240/360/540
Units: Tier 3
Ekko
- Record Scratch Stun Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 sec
Lux
- Laser Light Show Damage: 230/345/550 ⇒ 250/375/550
Mordekaiser
- Face-Melter Damage over 3 seconds: 200/300/480 ⇒ 220/330/525
- Face-Melter final Damage burst: 200/300/480 ⇒ 220/330/525
Units: Tier 4
Ahri
- AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.75
Karthus
- Starting Mana nerf: 40/120 ⇒ 30/120
- Mortal Reminder number of targets: 5 ⇒ 4/4/6
- Mortal Reminder Damage: 220/330/1000 ⇒ 270/405/900
Twisted Fate
- Hustle & Shuffle AS needed per 1 bonus card: 40% ⇒ 20%
Viego
- Riff of the Ruined King slam AD%: 200/200/400% ⇒ 225/225/450%
Zac
- Mana buff: 60/130 ⇒ 60/120
- Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 70
- Let’s Bounce! Heal per bounce: 100/150/800 ⇒ 120/160/800
Units: Tier 5
Lucian
- AD: 65 ⇒ 70
- Arpeggio Shot AD%: 55/55/1000% ⇒ 60/60/1000%
- Arpeggio spell now correctly scales with attack speed
Qiyana
- Sample & Remix AD%: 500/500/1000 ⇒ 470/470/1000%
- Sample & Remix Itemless additional True Damage: 75% ⇒ 60%
- Sample & Remix number of Items Copied: 1/2/3 ⇒ 1/1/3
Sona
- The Drop Kinetic (Heal Form) Heal per auto: 4/7/100% ⇒ 5/8/100%
- The Drop Ethereal (Attack Speed Form) AS per Auto: 25/35/500% ⇒ 20/30/500%
- The Drop Ethereal (Attack Speed Form) AS on Cast: 125/175/777% ⇒ 100/150/777%
- The Drop Concussive (Damage Form) AP per auto: 2/3/100 ⇒ 3/4/100
Ziggs
- AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85
- Chaos Theory smaller bomb Damage: 70/105/400 ⇒ 90/135/500
Headliners
- Evelynn: 100 HP & 15 AP ⇒ 100 HP & 20 AP
- Olaf: 150 HP & 10 Armor/MR ⇒ 150 HP & 15 Armor/MR
- Tahm Kench: 225 HP ⇒ 300 HP
- Taric: 100 HP & 15 Armor ⇒ 150 HP & 15 Armor
- Vi: 150 HP & 20% AD ⇒ 250 HP & 15% AD
- Yasuo: 100 HP & 15% Omnivamp ⇒ 200 HP & 10% Omnivamp
- Aphelios: 20% AD ⇒ 25% AD
- Garen: 400 HP ⇒ 350 HP
- Gnar: Jump slightly delayed to after initial enemy targeting
- Gragas: 15% Damage & 10% DR ⇒> 18% Damage & 10% DR
- Neeko: 200 HP & 20 Mana to Ally ⇒ 200 HP & 40 Mana to Ally
- Zac: 200 HP & 15 AP ⇒ 300 HP & 20 AP
- Kayn: 5 AP & Increased Rewards ⇒ 10 AP & Increased Rewards
Augments
- Cybernetic Bulk I/II/III HP: 222/333/555 ⇒ 200/300/500
- Best Friends I AS & Armor: 10 ⇒ 12
- Consistency has been Disabled
- Help is on the Way Turns to wait: 6 ⇒ 8
- Rolling for Days I Rerolls Granted: 8 ⇒ 9
- Can now show up 3-2 and 4-2
- Stationary Support Turns to wait: 7 ⇒ 8
- Crash Test Dummies Stun Duration: 2 ⇒ 1.25 seconds
- Crash Test Dummies jump delayed to after initial enemy targeting
- Expose Weakness (Executioner) Shred & Sunder: 40% ⇒ 30%
- Extended Play (Punk) now grants 2 gold whenever a Punk champion is 2-starred.
- Heroic Grab Bag Gold: 2 ⇒ 4
- Little Buddies HP: 90 ⇒ 75
- Ramping Rhythm (Rapidfire) starting Stacks: 3 ⇒ 4
- Return on Investment Rerolls required: 18 ⇒ 16
- Submit To The Pit (Mosher) REWORKED: now grants the benefits based on nearby allies at the start of combat. 5 ⇒ 3 stats.
- Teaming Up II now can only show up on 4-2
- Three’s a Crowd HP per 3-cost: 80 ⇒ 75
- Binary Airdrop now specifies that it will grant a recommended item. (No functional change)
- Tiniest Titan+ Gold: 8 ⇒ 15
Items
- Adaptive Helm Front Row Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 40
- Adaptive Helm Back Row Bonus AP: 15 ⇒ 20
- Archangel’s Staff AP per 5 Seconds: 25 ⇒ 30
- Bloodthirster now also grants 15 AP
- Blue Buff bonus Damage on Takedown: 10% ⇒ 8%
- Dragon’s Claw HP Increase: 5% ⇒ 10%
- Evenshround Armor & MR for 10 seconds: 20 ⇒ 25
- Gargoyle Stoneplate now also grants 100 HP
- Hextech Gunblade base AD & AP: 10 ⇒ 15
- Ionic Spark now also grants 200 HP
- Jeweled Gauntlet AP: 30 ⇒ 35
- Morellonomicon now also grants 15% Attack Speed
- Rabadon’s Deathcap AP: 60 ⇒ 50
- Rabadon’s Deathcap bonus Damage: 8% ⇒ 20%
- Red Buff Bonus Damage: 8% ⇒ 6%
- True Damage Emblem Bling Bonus removed
Radiant Items
- Jak’Sho the Protean (Adaptive Helm) Armor & MR: 45 ⇒ 60
- Urf-Angel’s Staff (Archangel) AP per 4 seconds: 35 ⇒ 40
- Blessed Bloodthirster also grants 30 AP
- Dragon’s Will (Dragon Claw) HP Increase: 8% ⇒ 18%
- Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle) now also grants 250 HP
- Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle) base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 50
- Hextech Lifeblade (Gunblade) AD: 10 ⇒ 30
- Hextech Lifeblade (Gunblade) AP: 40 >> 50
- Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) now grants 400 HP
- Glamorous Gauntlet (Jeweled Gauntlet) AP: 55 ⇒ 65
- More More-ellonomicon also grants 25% Attack Speed
- Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap AP: 110 ⇒ 70
- Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap bonus Damage: 12% ⇒ 50%
- Crest of Cinders (Red Buff) AS: 70% ⇒ 60%
- Crest of Cinders (Red Buff) Bonus Damage: 10% ⇒ 8%
- Royal Crownshield (Crownguard) starting Shield: 40% ⇒ 50%
- Legacy of the Colossus (Steadfast Heart) base Damage Reduction: 9% ⇒ 12%
Small changes
Traits
- Country bonus Armor & MR for Hecarim: 0/20/60 ⇒ 0/15/50
- K/DA bonus max HP & AP/AD: 10/15/22/50 ⇒ 9/15/24/40
- Pentakill 10 – Bonus Damage: 110% ⇒ 99%
- Superfan Ziggs Item: Archangel’s Staff ⇒ Spear of Shojin
- True Damage 9 – Bonus True Damage: 125% ⇒ 99%
Units: Tier 1
- Corki Blown to 8 Bits AD%: 320% ⇒ 300%
- Evelynn Whiplash AS on cast: 120% ⇒ 150%
- K’Sante Block the Haters base Damage Reduction: 30% ⇒ 25%
- Lillia Mana buff: 70/140 ⇒ 70/130
Units: Tier 2
- Pantheon Too Tough To Kill Damage Reduction AP: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Twitch Bottled Anarchy AD: 225% ⇒ 250%
- Bottled Anarchy secondary shard explosions: 6 ⇒ 4
Units: Tier 3
- Lulu Tastes like Glitter primary Damage: 240/360/575 ⇒ 250/375/600
- Miss Fortune Double Time AD%: 270/270/275% ⇒ 280/280/290%
- Neeko Cosplay Shield from Ally HP ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%
Units: Tier 4
- Caitlyn Champ Hunt AD%: 390/390/800% ⇒ 360/360/750%
- Caitlyn Champ AP: 25/40/120 ⇒ 40/60/200
- Poppy Hammer Time Heal per Hit: 6% ⇒ 5% of max HP
- Thresh HP: 1000 ⇒ 1050
Bug fixes
- Endlessly Hoarding: Endless Hordes will no longer delete items from Training Dummies.
- Fixed a bug where Karthus could target untargetable objects (like Zed clones)
- Craftable Emblems will no longer roll into abyssal masks from Pandora’s Items or Reforgers in Double up.