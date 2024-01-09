Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.1 notes: New portals, Heartsteel rework, more

Patch 14.1 will complete re-shape the Teamfight Tactics meta thanks to some massive changes to traits, items, and champions.

Riot has been teasing TFT players with some major adjustments for weeks now, and Patch 14.1 appears to be delivering on those promises, and then some.

From changes to the Headliners to new Portals, this patch that kicks off Season 14 for Riot as a whole will also be one of the biggest updates that isn’t a new set.

When is TFT Patch 14.1 going live?

Teamfight Tactics’ new patch will be released at the same time as League of Legends Patch 14.1 on Wednesday, January 10. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in Patch 14.1?

New Portals

TFT is bringing in 11 new portals for players to experiment with in Patch 14.1, including some old friends from previous sets.

Players can choose from Portals that can grant a Tactician’s Crown, Training Dummies, a Radiant Blessing, or Treasure Armory later in the game.

In addition to all these new Portals, rarer Portals like Scuttle Puddle will now have an equal chance to appear as other Portals!

Heartsteel rework

The boys are getting a brand new bonus to their trait called Raise the Stakes! that allows players to either cash out or double down for bigger prizes.

Every four turns that Heartsteel is active, players can cash out like normal or raise the stakes, putting them in high-risk mode. In high-risk mode, players will double their hearts but if you win a combat round you will lose 50% of the current total.

If players manage to lose streak 8 times with Heartsteel active, they will gain another 80 bonus hearts! No risk without reward!

Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.1 notes

The full patch notes can be found below.

Systems

New Portals

Spatula: Start with a Spatula.

Tactician’s Crown: Start with a Tactician’s Crown (gain +1 team size).

Support Anvil: Start with 1 Support item anvil.

Crescendo: Augments this game will be silver, gold, then prismatic tier.

Decrescendo: Augments this game will be prismatic, gold, then silver tier.

Champion Delivery: Twice per stage, gain a high cost champion. The cost increases with game time.

Radiant Blessing: At 40 player health, receive a blessing that contains powerful loot. This occurs at 10 player health in Hyper Roll

Treasure Armory: On stage 4-7, choose a 5-piece package of powerful loot. This occurs on Stage 8-1 in Hyper Roll.

Wandering Trainers: Start with a Training Dummy with 3 permanently attached trait emblems.

Loot Subscription: Every stage, gain random loot from a highly varied pool.

Crab Rave: Dancing Crabs replace PvE encounters and drop bonus loot, but crabs on Stage 5+ are EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. Grants loot every other stage in Hyper Roll.

All Portals in the game have an equal chance of appearing

Streak gold

You have to hit higher streaks to make gold now

1g: 2 – 3 ⇒ 3 – 4 wins/losses

2g: 4 ⇒ 5 wins/losses

3g: 5 ⇒ 6 wins/losses

Emblem adjustment

Country is now craftable and comes from Spatula + Negatron Cloak

Jazz is now uncraftable

Headliner rules

1/2/3-cost Headliners have no restrictions based upon copies you own

4-cost Headliners can’t show up if you own more than 4 copies of that champion

5-cost Headliners can’t show up if you own more than 3 copies of that champion

Large changes

Traits

8-Bit

AD per Stack: 4.5/7.5/12% ⇒ 5/9/14%

Crowd Diver

Crowd Diver Bonus Damage: 5/30/60% ⇒ 12/30/50%

Dazzler

Enemy damage reduction: 15% ⇒ 10%

EDM

Jax Spell Frequency: 7 ⇒ 8 sec

Spell Effectiveness: 80/100/110/125% ⇒ 90/100/110/130%

Frequency Reduction: 0/0/1/2 ⇒ 0/0/1/1 sec

Emo

Mana Reduction: 20/25/30% ⇒ 20/30/40%

Mana on Ally Death: 10/20/25 ⇒ 20/30/40

6 Piece Bonus AP: 20 ⇒ 10

Executioner

Base Critical Strike Damage: 5/25/45% ⇒ 5/15/30%

Max Critical Strike Chance: 15/35/55% ⇒ 25/100/200%

Guardian

Max HP Shield Amount: 25/40/60% ⇒ 25/45/70%

Heartsteel

NEW: Raise the Stakes! – Now after every 4 turns, you can cash out like normal OR you can choose to raise the stakes. If you do, your box turns golden and you are in high risk mode. You gain double the hearts, but if you win a combat, you lose 50% of your current total. If you manage to lose 8 times in a row, gain an additional 80 bonus hearts.

Base Heart Rate: 100/250/600/1000% ⇒ 100/225/550/1000%

Hyperpop

Mana Per Cast: 3/5/7/10 ⇒ 5/10/15/20

Jazz

Max HP Per Trait: 1.5/2/3% ⇒ 1.5/2.5/4%

Sentinel

Base Armor & MR: 16/35/60/125 ⇒ 16/35/55/100

Spellweaver

Base AP: 20/35/60/200 ⇒ 20/35/70/120

AP per cast: 1/2/3/10 ⇒ 1/2/3/4

Units: Tier 1

Annie

Disintegrate Damage: 195/295/440 ⇒ 220/330/495

Disintegrate powered up Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 40%

Disintegrate powered up Second Disintegrate Damage: 115/170/255 ⇒ 80/120/180

Nami

Mana buff: 15/75 ⇒ 15/60

Disco Prison Stun duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1.25 sec

Disco Prison now has a slightly lower mana lockout period to prevent cases of not getting mana for attacks at higher attack speeds (Rageblade at the Disco Nami is now online)

Olaf

AD: 50 ⇒ 55

Berserker Rage Attack Speed based on missing 1% HP ratio: 0.12% ⇒ 0.15%

Tahm Kench

AD: 60 ⇒ 70

Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 40

Taric

Mirroball’s Blessing Damage: 100/150/225 ⇒ 250/375/565

Vi

The Harder They Fall AD%: 220% ⇒ 330%

The Harder They Fall empowered AD%: 320% ⇒ 450%

Recommended Items changed to Attack Fighter

Yasuo

Synthesizer Strike AD per kill: 1% ⇒ 1.5%

Units: Tier 2

Bard

Improv Doot Damage: 190/285/430 ⇒ 200/300/450

Improv will always cast 3 damage notes (Doots) and 1 healing note (Chime) while there is a valid heal target

Garen

HP: 750 ⇒ 800

Power-Up! HP gain: 200/215/230 ⇒ 215/230/245

Gragas

Boogie Hour damage: 160/240/360 ⇒ 190/285/440

Kai’Sa

Got the Boom AD%: 280/280/285% ⇒ 290/290/300%

Got the Boom AP Damage: 30/45/65 ⇒ 40/60/90

Katarina

AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Kayle

Fires of Ascension empowered attacks bonus Damage: 35/50/75 ⇒ 35/55/80

Fires of Ascension final empowered attack Damage: 210/315/475 ⇒ 240/360/540

Units: Tier 3

Ekko

Record Scratch Stun Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 sec

Lux

Laser Light Show Damage: 230/345/550 ⇒ 250/375/550

Mordekaiser

Face-Melter Damage over 3 seconds: 200/300/480 ⇒ 220/330/525

Face-Melter final Damage burst: 200/300/480 ⇒ 220/330/525

Units: Tier 4

Ahri

AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.75

Karthus

Starting Mana nerf: 40/120 ⇒ 30/120

Mortal Reminder number of targets: 5 ⇒ 4/4/6

Mortal Reminder Damage: 220/330/1000 ⇒ 270/405/900

Twisted Fate

Hustle & Shuffle AS needed per 1 bonus card: 40% ⇒ 20%

Viego

Riff of the Ruined King slam AD%: 200/200/400% ⇒ 225/225/450%

Zac

Mana buff: 60/130 ⇒ 60/120

Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 70

Let’s Bounce! Heal per bounce: 100/150/800 ⇒ 120/160/800

Units: Tier 5

Lucian

AD: 65 ⇒ 70

Arpeggio Shot AD%: 55/55/1000% ⇒ 60/60/1000%

Arpeggio spell now correctly scales with attack speed

Qiyana

Sample & Remix AD%: 500/500/1000 ⇒ 470/470/1000%

Sample & Remix Itemless additional True Damage: 75% ⇒ 60%

Sample & Remix number of Items Copied: 1/2/3 ⇒ 1/1/3

Sona

The Drop Kinetic (Heal Form) Heal per auto: 4/7/100% ⇒ 5/8/100%

The Drop Ethereal (Attack Speed Form) AS per Auto: 25/35/500% ⇒ 20/30/500%

The Drop Ethereal (Attack Speed Form) AS on Cast: 125/175/777% ⇒ 100/150/777%

The Drop Concussive (Damage Form) AP per auto: 2/3/100 ⇒ 3/4/100

Ziggs

AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85

Chaos Theory smaller bomb Damage: 70/105/400 ⇒ 90/135/500

Headliners

Evelynn: 100 HP & 15 AP ⇒ 100 HP & 20 AP

Olaf: 150 HP & 10 Armor/MR ⇒ 150 HP & 15 Armor/MR

Tahm Kench: 225 HP ⇒ 300 HP

Taric: 100 HP & 15 Armor ⇒ 150 HP & 15 Armor

Vi: 150 HP & 20% AD ⇒ 250 HP & 15% AD

Yasuo: 100 HP & 15% Omnivamp ⇒ 200 HP & 10% Omnivamp

Aphelios: 20% AD ⇒ 25% AD

Garen: 400 HP ⇒ 350 HP

Gnar: Jump slightly delayed to after initial enemy targeting

Gragas: 15% Damage & 10% DR ⇒> 18% Damage & 10% DR

Neeko: 200 HP & 20 Mana to Ally ⇒ 200 HP & 40 Mana to Ally

Zac: 200 HP & 15 AP ⇒ 300 HP & 20 AP

Kayn: 5 AP & Increased Rewards ⇒ 10 AP & Increased Rewards

Augments

Cybernetic Bulk I/II/III HP: 222/333/555 ⇒ 200/300/500

Best Friends I AS & Armor: 10 ⇒ 12

Consistency has been Disabled

Help is on the Way Turns to wait: 6 ⇒ 8

Rolling for Days I Rerolls Granted: 8 ⇒ 9 Can now show up 3-2 and 4-2

Stationary Support Turns to wait: 7 ⇒ 8

Crash Test Dummies Stun Duration: 2 ⇒ 1.25 seconds Crash Test Dummies jump delayed to after initial enemy targeting

Expose Weakness (Executioner) Shred & Sunder: 40% ⇒ 30%

Extended Play (Punk) now grants 2 gold whenever a Punk champion is 2-starred.

Heroic Grab Bag Gold: 2 ⇒ 4

Little Buddies HP: 90 ⇒ 75

Ramping Rhythm (Rapidfire) starting Stacks: 3 ⇒ 4

Return on Investment Rerolls required: 18 ⇒ 16

Submit To The Pit (Mosher) REWORKED: now grants the benefits based on nearby allies at the start of combat. 5 ⇒ 3 stats.

Teaming Up II now can only show up on 4-2

Three’s a Crowd HP per 3-cost: 80 ⇒ 75

Binary Airdrop now specifies that it will grant a recommended item. (No functional change)

Tiniest Titan+ Gold: 8 ⇒ 15

Items

Adaptive Helm Front Row Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 40

Adaptive Helm Back Row Bonus AP: 15 ⇒ 20

Archangel’s Staff AP per 5 Seconds: 25 ⇒ 30

Bloodthirster now also grants 15 AP

Blue Buff bonus Damage on Takedown: 10% ⇒ 8%

Dragon’s Claw HP Increase: 5% ⇒ 10%

Evenshround Armor & MR for 10 seconds: 20 ⇒ 25

Gargoyle Stoneplate now also grants 100 HP

Hextech Gunblade base AD & AP: 10 ⇒ 15

Ionic Spark now also grants 200 HP

Jeweled Gauntlet AP: 30 ⇒ 35

Morellonomicon now also grants 15% Attack Speed

Rabadon’s Deathcap AP: 60 ⇒ 50

Rabadon’s Deathcap bonus Damage: 8% ⇒ 20%

Red Buff Bonus Damage: 8% ⇒ 6%

True Damage Emblem Bling Bonus removed

Radiant Items

Jak’Sho the Protean (Adaptive Helm) Armor & MR: 45 ⇒ 60

Urf-Angel’s Staff (Archangel) AP per 4 seconds: 35 ⇒ 40

Blessed Bloodthirster also grants 30 AP

Dragon’s Will (Dragon Claw) HP Increase: 8% ⇒ 18%

Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle) now also grants 250 HP

Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle) base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 50

Hextech Lifeblade (Gunblade) AD: 10 ⇒ 30

Hextech Lifeblade (Gunblade) AP: 40 >> 50

Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) now grants 400 HP

Glamorous Gauntlet (Jeweled Gauntlet) AP: 55 ⇒ 65

More More-ellonomicon also grants 25% Attack Speed

Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap AP: 110 ⇒ 70

Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap bonus Damage: 12% ⇒ 50%

Crest of Cinders (Red Buff) AS: 70% ⇒ 60%

Crest of Cinders (Red Buff) Bonus Damage: 10% ⇒ 8%

Royal Crownshield (Crownguard) starting Shield: 40% ⇒ 50%

Legacy of the Colossus (Steadfast Heart) base Damage Reduction: 9% ⇒ 12%

Small changes

Traits

Country bonus Armor & MR for Hecarim: 0/20/60 ⇒ 0/15/50

K/DA bonus max HP & AP/AD: 10/15/22/50 ⇒ 9/15/24/40

Pentakill 10 – Bonus Damage: 110% ⇒ 99%

Superfan Ziggs Item: Archangel’s Staff ⇒ Spear of Shojin

True Damage 9 – Bonus True Damage: 125% ⇒ 99%

Units: Tier 1

Corki Blown to 8 Bits AD%: 320% ⇒ 300%

Evelynn Whiplash AS on cast: 120% ⇒ 150%

K’Sante Block the Haters base Damage Reduction: 30% ⇒ 25%

Lillia Mana buff: 70/140 ⇒ 70/130

Units: Tier 2

Pantheon Too Tough To Kill Damage Reduction AP: 15% ⇒ 20%

Twitch Bottled Anarchy AD: 225% ⇒ 250% Bottled Anarchy secondary shard explosions: 6 ⇒ 4



Units: Tier 3

Lulu Tastes like Glitter primary Damage: 240/360/575 ⇒ 250/375/600

Miss Fortune Double Time AD%: 270/270/275% ⇒ 280/280/290%

Neeko Cosplay Shield from Ally HP ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%

Units: Tier 4

Caitlyn Champ Hunt AD%: 390/390/800% ⇒ 360/360/750%

Caitlyn Champ AP: 25/40/120 ⇒ 40/60/200

Poppy Hammer Time Heal per Hit: 6% ⇒ 5% of max HP

Thresh HP: 1000 ⇒ 1050

