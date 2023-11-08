Hogwarts Legacy all endings explained: Good, evil & true

Within the enchanting realm of Hogwarts Legacy, players are invited to forge their own legacy in a world brimming with magic and moral complexities. As gamers immerse themselves in the wizarding world, one question often emerges: how many endings does Hogwarts Legacy have, and how do you get each one?

Without divulging too much early on, the fate of the game‘s ending rests upon a climactic choice involving the mysterious Final Repository. This decision is a testament to your character’s principles and the legacy they will leave within the hallowed halls of Hogwarts.

This sprawling adventure, set before the events familiar to fans of the Harry Potter series, promises not just a wand-wielding journey but one where every decision can tip the scales toward different destinies. The path you carve through this narrative-rich landscape culminates in multiple endings, each offering a unique conclusion to your tale.

Herein lies an exploration of the nuances behind the endings of Hogwarts Legacy, each shaped by the player’s moral compass and actions throughout the game. Let’s delve into the essence of the “good,” “evil,” and “true” endings, unraveling the consequences and emotional resonance of each.

Hogwarts Legacy good ending

The “good” ending in Hogwarts Legacy is the result of a principled stance against the temptation to wield unbridled power. When faced with the decision to either open or contain the Final Repository of Ancient Magic, players who choose to protect its secrets opt for a path of selflessness and integrity.

This choice reflects a commitment to safeguarding the wizarding world from the perils of untamed magic, adhering to a belief that some powers are too perilous to be unleashed.

As the story unfolds toward this virtuous conclusion, players will encounter Ranrok’s ferocious resistance and subsequent transformation. However, by choosing the path of containment, your character actively decides to prioritize the greater good over personal gain.

Tragically, even with the noblest of intentions, Professor Fig meets his demise—not in the battle itself, but in the aftermath, succumbing to the strain of containing such formidable magic. It’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices that often accompany heroic deeds. This ending leaves players with a bitter-sweet taste of victory, coupled with the grief of losing a beloved mentor.

Hogwarts Legacy evil ending

Conversely, the “evil” ending embraces the darker side of wizardry. This conclusion is the culmination for those who have flirted with the darkness that courses through the game’s narrative undercurrents.

Should players decide to open the Final Repository, they demonstrate a willingness to flirt with forbidden knowledge and power, perhaps out of curiosity, ambition, or a darker purpose.

This choice leads to an unexpected demise for Professor Fig, who perishes under the chaos unleashed by Ranrok. The players are left to confront the consequences of their actions, which not only include the violent upheaval but also the absorption of dark energy—a scene emphasized by the ominous glow of the character’s eyes.

It’s a stark representation of the player’s descent, suggesting a future where the lure of power could continue to shadow their character’s journey. In this ending, victory comes at the cost of morality, hinting at a legacy that is as powerful as it is potentially dangerous.

True ending

The “true” ending of Hogwarts Legacy is somewhat of a misnomer, as it is less an alternate path and more an extended resolution to the narrative. It is the final chapter that provides closure to the events that have transpired.

After dealing with the repercussions at the Final Repository, the game invites you to continue your magical education and exploration of the world. Reaching level 34 unlocks “The House Cup” mission, heralding the closing of your character’s school year.

This ending is achieved by investing time in side quests and the myriad of activities the game has to offer. The payoff is a montage sequence that celebrates your house’s triumph in the House Cup, echoing the ceremonial traditions seen in the original Harry Potter series.

It’s an outcome that celebrates the player’s comprehensive journey through the game, acknowledging both their dedication and the breadth of their achievements.

In all endings, Hogwarts Legacy reassures players that their journey doesn’t end with the final credits. The game’s world remains open for exploration, allowing wizards and witches to continue crafting their legacy, replete with spells to master, beasts to encounter, and mysteries to unravel.

Thus, each ending, good, evil, or true, is not just a conclusion but a gateway to further adventures in the wizarding world. Meanwhile, here are some more Hogwarts Legacy guides for you to check out.

