Can you change your wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy wands are made by Ollivanders, a wand-making family since 382 B.C., and each is completely unique to the beholder – but can you change your wand?

Getting sorted into your house is one of the biggest steps in your in-game journey, with a chance to join either Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff.

After that, you will be taking a trip to Ollivanders, in Hogsmeade, and be able to customize your very first wand as a witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy.

But, is there a returns policy in the game for wands?

Can you get a new wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software You’re going to need the right wand for the battles ahead in Hogwarts Legacy.

To get your first new wand you will need to make a trip to Ollivanders in the Hogwarts Legacy story. It is located in Hogsmeade, in the outside area.

Here, you are able to customize various aspects of the wand. This includes the wood style, shade of the wood, length, flexibility, core, and more details.

Can you change your wand?

If you are wondering if Ollivanders has a return policy, sadly it does not – the first wand you customize is the only one you will able to get in Hogwarts Legacy. You cannot change your wand or swap it for a completely new one.

So, make sure you are completely satisfied with the design of your wand before hitting ‘purchase’ in the wand store.

