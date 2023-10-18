Halo Infinite’s player count showing signs of life thanks to mega Season 5 update

The Halo Infinite community appears to be logging back into the game, with an overall player count showing signs of life thanks to the recent Season 5 update.

Since launching, Halo Infinite has struggled to maintain the attention of its fans. This is in large part due to a rocky start and many major features including mission replayability, Forge mode, and more, all missing from the title out of the gate.

However, with the launch of Season 5, Halo Infinite numbers are finally back over 10,000 players for the first time in 7 months. This shift, while only temporary for now, does mark a new wave of engagement for the Halo franchise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The news, as first circulated by multiple Halo community Twitter accounts from data by Steam Charts, revealed that the recent 24-hour peak for the game was over 12,000. While this pales in comparison to the all-time peak of the game at almost 250,000, it is a promising step forward after months of struggles.

Furthermore, another Halo community page revealed that the game has also seen a major uptick in the amount of unique players logging on to Halo Infinite. “Based on a pool of over 325,000 unique players who have played Halo Infinite at least once since June 20, 2023.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, the devs are looking ahead to the future of the franchise while trying to salvage what they can from Infinite. Dexerto previously reported how the team is already supposedly working on the campaign experience for the next Halo title.

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if this spike in players will remain a permanent shot in the arm for Halo Infinite or if this surge will only last for a brief time.

For all the latest Halo news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.