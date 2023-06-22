Is a Halo Infinite Battle Royale finally coming? Cryptic teaser sets rumor mill ablaze

The Halo community is up and about following a teaser from developer 343 that could be a nod to a Battle Royale mode finally coming to the long-standing Xbox IP.

It’s no secret that Halo fans are upset at the state of the recent title, Halo Infinite. The game launched with many major features missing, including the likes of Missions Replay and Forge, among others.

As well as this, developer 343 backflipped on including split-screen co-op despite previously promising that it was a feature they were working on. However, after a string of bad news, it appears that Halo: Infinite may finally have its time for redemption.

In a new teaser video, the official Halo Twitter page posted a small clip of a Spartan mask surrounded by what appears to be some sort of toxic fog. Alongside the video was a simple caption that included the date “6.27.23”

While this small snippet leaves much up to the imagination, fans are hoping that this means that 343 will finally be dropping a Halo Battle Royale mode after months and months of hinting at its development.

Halo devs potentially tease future Battle Royale mode

Halo fans have flooded the comments of the Twitter post, sharing their thoughts and speculating on what the post could mean. One user wrote, “Ok, hear me out. The hazmat suits are to survive the toxic gas. The toxic gas is the “ring” effect for the Battle Royale that is going to launch on the 27th!”

Another added, “If we’re getting a halo BR I might delete everything on my hard drive to just play that.”

Time will tell as 343 soon confirms what this teaser is for. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on what this teaser could mean for the future of the Halo franchise.

