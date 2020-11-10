Everything we know about Halo series: cast, release date, more - Dexerto

At long last, fans of Microsoft’s iconic Halo series have something to cheer about after years of attempts to get a TV or movie off the ground. Showtime has stepped up to the plate and is delivering in a big way.

Showtime’s Halo series was first announced back in 2013 with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer.

Since then, production moved to Showtime and was in development for four years until June 28, 2018, when a 10-episode season was ordered.

It’s been a long time coming, but the series is finally on its way for a release in the near future.

When is Halo coming out?

According to Showtime, the Halo series is set to debut in the “first quarter” of 2021. While this may seem quite vague, it still provides us with a decent timeline.

The year’s first quarter begins on January 1 and goes until March 31, so the series will launch within those first 90 days.

Normally, large Showtime projects tend to debut on Sunday nights, so with this in mind, it further limits the days a bit more with the show likely beginning between Sunday, January 3 to Sunday, March 28.

Cast

The Halo TV series will notably feature Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. The actor and the official account revealed a first look at the helmet he will wear in an Instagram post on November 10.

“Did you think we were finished? We’re just getting started,” the caption read.

Elsewhere, Natascha McElhone will be the iconic AI Cortana and prominent Hindi actress, Shabana Azmi, will be playing Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

What is the plot of the Halo series?

The series is set to take place during the 26th-century conflict between humans and the alien species known as the Covenant.

Aside from this, not very much is known about the show at the moment, though Showtime CEO David Nevins called it the network’s “most ambitious series ever.”

“We expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” he added.

As the Halo series moves closer to completion, we’ll be getting trailers and pieces of media that should provide more of an indication on the show and the story it will be telling.