Everything we know about Halo series: cast, release date, more - Dexerto

Everything we know about Halo series: cast, release date, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 20:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Halo TV series logo
Microsoft

At long last, fans of Microsoft’s iconic Halo series have something to cheer about after years of attempts to get a TV or movie off the ground. Showtime has stepped up to the plate and is delivering in a big way.

Showtime’s Halo series was first announced back in 2013 with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer.

Since then, production moved to Showtime and was in development for four years until June 28, 2018, when a 10-episode season was ordered.

It’s been a long time coming, but the series is finally on its way for a release in the near future.

Master Chief points gun
Microsoft
Fans have been waiting on a Halo series for a long time.

When is Halo coming out?

According to Showtime, the Halo series is set to debut in the “first quarter” of 2021. While this may seem quite vague, it still provides us with a decent timeline.

The year’s first quarter begins on January 1 and goes until March 31, so the series will launch within those first 90 days.

Normally, large Showtime projects tend to debut on Sunday nights, so with this in mind, it further limits the days a bit more with the show likely beginning between Sunday, January 3 to Sunday, March 28.

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief
Instagram/sho_halo
Pablo Schreiber wearing the Master Chief helmet.

Cast

The Halo TV series will notably feature Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. The actor and the official account revealed a first look at the helmet he will wear in an Instagram post on November 10.

“Did you think we were finished? We’re just getting started,” the caption read.

Elsewhere, Natascha McElhone will be the iconic AI Cortana and prominent Hindi actress, Shabana Azmi, will be playing Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

Master Chief holding helmet
Microsoft
The Halo franchise is still going strong.

What is the plot of the Halo series?

The series is set to take place during the 26th-century conflict between humans and the alien species known as the Covenant.

Aside from this, not very much is known about the show at the moment, though Showtime CEO David Nevins called it the network’s “most ambitious series ever.”

“We expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” he added.

As the Halo series moves closer to completion, we’ll be getting trailers and pieces of media that should provide more of an indication on the show and the story it will be telling.

Cloud9 return to competitive Halo with star championship roster

Published: 5/Oct/2020 20:13 Updated: 5/Oct/2020 20:37

by Albert Petrosyan
343

Cloud9 have announced that they are re-entering the Halo competitive scene with a new roster stacked with experienced, veteran talent that has won it all.

The prominent esports organization had been absent from competitive Halo since 2016, as their third tenure in the scene was ended after several players left for Team Liquid.

Now, C9 are back in the fold, announcing a new, veteran lineup that’ll lead them back into the esport as the series’ next major title – Halo Infinite – is set to release in early 2021.

Cloud9 Halo roster:

  • Braedon ‘StelluR’ Boettcher
  • Zane ‘Pznguin’ Hearon
  • Kevin ‘Eco’Smith
  • Jonathan ‘Renegade’ Willette
  • Emanuel ‘Hoaxer’ Lovejoy (coach)

All four players formerly featured for the North American-based team Turning Point, which disbanded after all four left in May/June of 2020. The only player who was part of that lineup that’s not been included in C9’s new roster is Swift Kill.

StelluR and Eco, formerly of Splyce and Team Liquid, bring valuable championship experience to the squad after winning the Halo World Championship in 2018 and finishing third the year prior.

Renegade was also part of that Splyce team that won it all in 2018, and he holds the distinction of being the only player ever to have championships in both 2v2 and 4v4 Free-For-All. Last but not least, there’s Pznguin, who rejoins StelluR and Eco after the trio achieved strong success with Team Liquid in 2017.

Cloud9
Kevin ‘Eco’ Smith said in a video released by Cloud9 that he’ll be acting as In-Game Leader.

The team will be coached by Hoaxer, who’s been around competitive Halo since 2011. His coaching accolades include a third-place finish at the HCS Finals in 2018 and fourth-place at the 2018 Halo World Championship.

Cloud9 have yet to reveal the details of their plans to ease back into the Halo scene, so it’s unclear when this new roster will make its debut. But with Infinite set to release in 2021, following a delay, it’ll be exciting to see this championship lineup flex its muscles sooner or later.

Written with contributions from Tanner Pierce.