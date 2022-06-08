Halo Infinite co-op campaign: Beta flight, features & everything we know

Wondering when you’ll be able to play the Halo Infinite co-op campaign? Well, we have covered everything we currently know about this upcoming update, including how to sign up for the beta flight and details on whether there is a confirmed release date.

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign has been one of the most highly anticipated additions to the game – alongside the battle royale mode. While the Halo campaigns have traditionally launched with a cooperative mode, Infinite did not feature one at launch.

Despite this, 343 previously reassured fans that a co-op campaign was still a priority, but news surrounding the update has been rather scarce. However, the developers have now given an update, so here’s everything we currently know about this feature.

Is there a Halo Infinite co-op campaign release date?

There is currently no specified release date for Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign. Instead, the developers have stated that it will launch later this year.

This means Halo fans will need to wait a little longer for further announcements, but with the beta flight test sign-ups taking place, we could get a glimpse of this feature soon.

Posting on Twitter, the Halo devs announced the following: “With #HaloInfinite campaign network co-op arriving later this year, we’re planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July. Register and make sure your Halo Insider profile is up to date for a chance to participate!”

We’ll be sure to update this section once we hear further information, so be sure to check back here regularly.

How to sign up for the Halo Infinite co-op campaign beta flight?

In order to play Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign in July, you’ll need to follow the simple steps outlined below:

Head over to halowaypoint.com Click on the “Join Halo Insider” button. Sign in with your account Microsoft account or make a new one. Ensure all your details are correct and up to date.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be notified as soon as the Halo Infinite co-op campaign beta flight has begun. Of course, like all betas, it’s best to sign up as soon as possible to ensure you have the best chance of securing access.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite co-op campaign. Make sure you check out our Halo page for all the latest news and game updates.