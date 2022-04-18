Halo Infinite Battle Royale: Tatanka leaks, release window, everything we know

While a Halo Infinite Battle Royale is yet to be made official, a wide range of gameplay leaks, insider reports, and studio teasers all seem to be pointing in the same direction. Here’s everything we know about the rumored project Tatanka.

Despite launching with plenty of hype behind it, Halo Infinite’s core multiplayer hasn’t exactly carried the momentum. With a struggling player base and infrequent updates, many have been calling on 343 Industries to deliver a Battle Royale mode in hopes of salvaging the title.

Although nothing has yet been confirmed, it appears all but certain that a BR mode is indeed in the works. When we’ll see it, what it looks like, and how it functions all remain a mystery for now.

But with an assortment of early leaks and insider reports, we can start piecing together a picture of the supposed project Tatanka. So here’s a full breakdown of everything we know about the Halo Infinity BR thus far.

Is a Halo Infinite Battle Royale officially in development?

While all signs point towards it, a possible Halo Infinite Battle Royale is yet to be confirmed. Microsoft continues to keep cards close to the chest on this one, thus, we’re yet to hear anything official regarding a BR mode.

Though with months of rumors, leaks, and even a recent developer announcement all piling up, it seems a BR is all but inevitable.

If a BR is indeed in development, reports indicate Certain Affinity is the team responsible. This studio full of ex-Bungie devs has long been working with 343 on the Halo franchise, and just recently announced plans to “deepen” its relationship.

We’ve been part of the @Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey. https://t.co/fApGobYZS3 pic.twitter.com/XSuS7EtLcq — Certain Affinity (@CertainAffinity) April 12, 2022

Certain Affinity has reportedly been working on a standalone project codenamed ‘Tatanka,’ according to industry insider Jez Corden.

The codename itself lends credence to BR theories as Tatanka was a former professional wrestler best known for winning a 40-man battle royal match.

Possible Halo Infinite Battle Royale release window

Although nothing has been official, this Tatanka BR project has reportedly been in development for “over two years,” according to Jez Corden.

Given its progress behind the scenes, he claims the Halo Infinity BR is targeting a release in either Season 3 or Season 4. Given Season 2 is locked in for May 3, three-month seasons puts this plausible release between August and November 2022.

Obviously, it’s worth taking this intel with a grain of salt for now. Plans can certainly change throughout development, and given Infinite’s track record, with both co-op campaign and Forge delayed from launch, the BR could follow suit.

Halo Infinite Battle Royale leaks

Even with Microsoft yet to confirm its existence, Halo Infinite’s potential BR has seen a wide range of leaks in recent months. From the codename itself down to specific in-game settings, we’ve already got plenty to go off.

The BR mode will seemingly feature four separate playlists. Only two distinct lobby sizes may be supported, though players will seemingly have the choice of playing solo or as part of a team.

Below is a look at leaked Tatanka lobby sizes:

Tatanka with 60 Bots – Last Team Wins! Twenty teams of 3

Tatanka with 100 Bots – Last Team Wins! Twenty-five teams of 4

Tatanka FFA with 60 Bots – Last player surviving wins! (with 60 Bots)

Tatanka FFA with 100 Bots – Last player surviving wins! (with 100 Bots)

Various in-game setting leaks may have also revealed a number of key features in the BR. For starters, it seems as though players will drop into the BR map through ODST-style ‘Drop Pods.’

A ‘containment zone’ is also present, no different from all other BRs like Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, which all feature shrinking safe zones.

Last but not least, players also seem to have a number of unique side missions up for grabs in the BR mode. Similar to Warzone’s contracts, leaked settings revealed Operations like capturing zones, supply runs, and destroying bases in Tatanka.

It’s still early days yet so be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you updated here with all the latest details surrounding Halo Infinite’s Battle Royale mode.