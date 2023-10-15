What does Forge AI Toolkit mean for Halo Infinite?

The road for Halo Infinite has been unpredictable since it launched at the end of 2021. Now, the Forge AI Toolkit looks set to provide the game with a bright future for years to come.

For those who don’t know, the Forge mode has been a key part of the series since Halo 3. Essentially functioning as the game’s sandbox mode, it allows players to create custom maps and levels for multiplayer experiences.

The main sticking point for the feature is that it didn’t extend beyond relatively simplistic PvP. Though it did allow players to come up with some impressive creations, it was limited by its own nature.

The addition of the Forge AI Toolkit could prove to be a revolutionary step forward for the game overall.

The Forge AI Toolkit will bring PvE to the creative sandbox

The main purpose of the new feature is to add computer-controlled enemies as an option when creating in the forge. This opens the door to a whole wealth of new opportunities in the right hands. From pure PvE multiplayer games to more complex PvPvE, the possibilities are as broad as they are exciting.

On a practical level, AI enemies can be placed into the map via a spawner. This circular disc with crossed energy swords can spawn up to eight characters with a maximum of 32 for the world overall. These enemies include the usual Covenant suspects with the only limitation being no aerial units.

The customization for these characters is also extensive. Creators will be able to swap the weapons of any AI character and they can be directed along patrol routes. Additionally, when, where and why they spawn is controllable and they can even be set to follow the player.

With more details emerging on the upcoming feature all the time, excitement is building for its release on October 17. What effect it will have on the way the game functions remains to be seen, but it’s undeniably an exciting time to be a Halo Infinite player.

Not to mention, all of this is happening as the Halo Championship Series comes to a head with the best teams in the world clashing to see who comes out on top.