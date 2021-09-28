Halo announce inaugural $250k HCS Infinite Kickoff Major event

Halo esports may truly be back on the map. The first major tournament of the Halo Championship Series (HCS) has been announced, featuring a $250k prize pool, seating for spectators, and much more.

Multiplayer testing of Halo Infinite was perhaps thought to be the biggest piece of Halo-related news until the game’s release.

However, it appears that Halo esports may have just stolen the spotlight, announcing an exciting debut event happening in 2021.

Details on the event are sure to have fans excited for both the game itself and the future of Halo esports.

2021 HCS Kickoff Major: format, prizing, date, location

Announcing the @HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina on December 17-19! 💰 $250,000 starting prize pool

🎮 Open Bracket and Pool Play

🎟️ Tickets on sale 9/29 @ 10am PT Full details: https://t.co/6eJjwuSMdh pic.twitter.com/lrfOmLHEkG — Halo Esports #HCS (@HCS) September 28, 2021

The event, called the HCS Kickoff Major, will be the first esports event for Halo Infinite and the first in the Halo Championship Series.

Here are the key details about the event, with more explanation on formatting and event safety protocols listed in the official blog post.

Date: December 17-19, 2021

December 17-19, 2021 Location : Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina

: Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina Prize: Starting prize pool of $250,000

Starting prize pool of $250,000 Format: Open bracket with qualification leading to pool play and an eventual 32-team championship bracket (increased from the normal HCS 24-team bracket)

Open bracket with qualification leading to pool play and an eventual 32-team championship bracket (increased from the normal HCS 24-team bracket) Tickets: Tickets will go on sale on Sep. 29 at 10:00 AM PST. 3-Day standard tickets are $50 USD, with a limited number of $100 VIP 3-Day tickets available.

This long-awaited return of Halo esports will mark a historic return for the franchise, especially it being a LAN tournament with such a hefty prize pool.

This format also allows for new faces and names to make their first splash into the HCS, but may also allow for the storied juggernauts to remind the world of their dominance.

However the bracket shakes out, it will be great to see the pros battling it out on Halo Infinite in the new era of competitive Halo.