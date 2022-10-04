Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation, gameplay details & everything we know

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

EA’s iconic racing franchise is back as Need For Speed Unbound shifts gears into the next-gen era. Whether you’re looking for release date information or gameplay details – here’s everything you need to know about the latest NFS game.

The Need For Speed franchise has adorned players with some of the best racing games ever. Whether you were obsessed with Need For Speed Underground 2, Carbon or Most Wanted – there has been a franchise entry for everyone.

Since 2013 developers Ghost Games have been overseeing the future of NFS, and now, Need For Speed Unbound is set to be their next title.

Jump into your Nissan Skyline and pump up the tunes, as we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

Contents

Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation

The developers have yet to unveil a release date for Need For Speed Unbound. However, according to Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb, the game is set for a December 2022 release.

Speaking on his podcast, Grubb claimed that “Need for Speed Unbound is supposed to get announced next week, and then it should still be coming out this year, so December.”

Electronic Arts recently re-branded the official Need For Speed Twitter account and have been toying with fans hoping to get more information.

Need For Speed Unbound: Platforms

Currently, no platforms have been specified for the game, though we speculate it will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. It is possible that the game will still release for previous generation consoles.

We’ll update this section as soon as the platforms are confirmed.

Need For Speed Unbound: Gameplay details

The latest NFS game could be a drastic departure from the franchise’s usual aesthetic, according to leaked information from Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb. “It’s going to be photo-realistic, but it’s going to have on top of that, anime elements,” claims Grubb.

Electronic Arts Need For Speed Heat was released in 2019.

Grubb added that “when you see a car commercial or something like that and the car’s driving around, but then cartoons flames and stuff are flying off it? That’s the kind of the aesthetic that they seem to be going for.”

The game will allegedly take place in a fictitious city inspired by Chicago, known as Lake Shore City.

Be sure to stay updated with all things Need For Speed, as we enter a new era for the franchise.