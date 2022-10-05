Need for Speed Unbound’s cel-shaded art style pops in leaked images

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Japanese retailer Neowing has leaked art and PlayStation 5 screenshots for Electronic Arts’ Need for Speed Unbound.

Details about the next Need for Speed title began leaking several weeks ago. Recent reports from industry insiders outed the Unbound subtitle, late 2022 launch window, and A$AP Rocky-featuring soundtrack.

While EA and developer Criterion Games plan to formally unveil the project this week, neither has offered much in the way of concrete details.

But fans of the series have already gotten their first look at the new game courtesy of a retailer leak.

New screenshots show off the Need for Speed Unbound art style

An early listing for Need for Speed Unbound has appeared on Neowing. The Japanese retailer’s website currently features a page for the racer’s upcoming PS5 edition, complete with what appears to be the box art and screenshots.

Notably, the Need for Speed Unbound images resemble cel-shaded anime art whose vibrant colors pop against the darker backgrounds.

That the website lacks a listing for a PS4 version gives further credence to rumors that Unbound will launch on new-gen hardware only. (Though it is worth noting that an Xbox iteration of the game doesn’t appear on Neowing, either.)

While the leaks raise myriad questions about what’s next for the franchise, the wait for answers is nearing an end.

Electronic Arts and Criterion will officially reveal the new NFS game on Thursday, October 6 at 8:00 AM PT. Fans can tune in to the premiere via Need for Speed’s YouTube channel.

As of writing, the title lacks a release date but reports claim Unbound will hit stores by this year’s end.