Take-Two sparks GTA 6 release speculation after huge 2024 prediction

Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has sparked more GTA 6 release speculation after making some big predictions about the following year.

On August 8, Take-Two held their Q1 2024 earnings call where the company once again reiterated that development on the next Grand Theft Auto title was “well underway.”

Although GTA 6 has yet to be officially announced, rumors have suggested that Rockstar Games is aiming to finally release the title in 2024, which would line up with Take-Two’s predictions.

During the earnings call, management made some big predictions for 2024 and 2025 with the company believing that it will be the strongest pipeline in the history of the company.

Rockstar Games/Twitter/Twitter/Casanova Fans are still waiting for a proper GTA 6 reveal.

GTA 6 release rumors sparked after 2024 prediction

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hyped up the direction the company was heading, predicting “new record levels of operating performance” in 2024.

Interestingly, Zelnick had previously stated that fiscal 2025 would set “new standards in our industry” which are words that Take-Two had used to describe GTA VI in the past.

“We continue to believe we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025,” the CEO said.

The company is predicting between $5.45 to $5.55 billion in net bookings for fiscal year 2024, so we could be getting some long-awaited news on GTA 6 in the near future.

Leaked footage of the game last year gave the world its first glimpse at GTA 6, confirming a return to Vice City, a female protagonist, and a slew of gameplay enhancements from GTA 5. Unfortunately, fans are still waiting with bated breath for a proper reveal of the next installment in Rockstar’s hit series.

In the meantime, fans will be able to check out a “new conversion” of Red Dead Redemption on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but no doubt about it, all eyes remain transfixed on an official GTA 6 announcement.