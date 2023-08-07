Red Dead Redemption fans furious at “shameful” $50 pricetag for RDR port

Red Dead Redemption fans excited for the possibility of a remake were left flabbergasted after Rockstar revealed they were simply porting the game at full price.

Teases for a Red Dead Redemption remake or remaster were shot down on August 7 when Rockstar revealed that RDR would be getting ported onto the Nintendo Switch and PS4 without any major upgrades.

This version of Red Dead is not a remake or reboot, but rather, according to Rockstar, “a new conversion” of the game first released in 2010.

Article continues after ad

While this obviously caught fans off guard as they expected more, they certainly did not anticipate the mammoth $50 price and promptly put Rockstar on blast following the announcement.

Fans slam Rockstar for $50 Red Dead Redemption port

Many fans were quick to jump on Rockstar, taking issue with not just the price, but also the fact it was only for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

“This is shameful. $50 for a port of a 13-year-old game… No remake, no remaster, no PC port, no 60fps,” one hissed.

Article continues after ad

“$50 for just a port! Not good,” dismissed another.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others pointed out how even the disastrous GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition had a PS5 version, blasting Rockstar for not doing enough to upgrade RDR for modern consoles.

“No PS5 version? That’s really disappointing so no haptic feedback or 60FPS? Come on Rockstar, even GTA Trilogy had a PS5 version, how can you release a remaster in 2023 without a native PS5 port?” a confused player blasted.

Another user accused Rockstar Games of “doing the bare minimum,” by not making ample upgrades to the 13-year-old game.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games’ official announcement doesn’t list any sort of gameplay improvements, but the game will now be playable in more languages.

After the colossal failure that was GTA Trilogy, it will be interesting to see how this port is received once it releases on August 17. Hopefully, this can keep fans busy as players anxiously await news about GTA 6 – Rockstar’s most anticipated title yet.