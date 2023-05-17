Rockstar Games drops hint that GTA 6 could launch in 2024

Rockstar Games just dropped a major hint that GTA 6 could finally release in 2024 or 2025 during the Take-Two investor call.

News on GTA 6 has been scarce for quite some time, with Rockstar remaining quite mum on details despite announcing that the anticipated open-world game was in development.

Although gameplay leaks confirmed that the series would return to Vice City and feature a female protagonist, not much has been revealed since, leaving fans anxious for a possible announcement.

On May 17, Rockstar Games updated fans on the title, saying that “active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. They also claimed that 2025 would be a big year for the company.

GTA 6 release possibly teased

During the investor call, Take-Two predicted that Fiscal 2025 would set “new standards in our industry” – words that the company had previously used when discussing GTA 6.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick further stated that the company would “achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings,” further adding fuel to the GTA fire.

However, speaking with gamesindustry.biz, Zelnick claimed this wasn’t due to any “specific titles” and rather the full scope of games in the works.

“We believe it’s highly achievable. As you know, it’s exceedingly rare that we talk about out years. And when we do, it’s because we have a high degree of confidence,” he said. “It’s a reflection of a pipeline we’ve been investing in for years. We’re beginning to see that come to fruition in fiscal 24, and then in fiscal 25, we expect to see some great successes.”

Previously, rumors had suggested that GTA VI would finally release in 2024, so this seems to line up with what we’ve heard, but nothing is confirmed just yet.

We’ll have to wait and see when Rockstar actually announces GTA 6, but for now, we’ll have to just wait. Until then, check out our list of GTA-like games you can play right now.