Rockstar Games promises GTA 6 will “set entertainment benchmarks” in development update

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, shared new details about GTA 6’s development during an earnings call on August 8.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time and fans are eagerly awaiting news on the next installment in the franchise.

Not much is currently known about the upcoming game, but recent reports have indicated the game will feature two playable protagonists, one of which being Latina, and it will take place in a modern-day Vice City.

During Take-Two’s earnings call, the next GTA game was briefly mentioned, but the comments paint an interesting picture about the type of game that GTA 6 will be.

GTA 6 development teased by Take-Two

Rockstar Games GTA 6 will reportedly see a return to Vice City.

Early on in the presentation, GTA 6’s development was discussed with Take-Two making some big promises about the upcoming title.

“Development is well underway,” they said. “[Rockstar is] determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry and entertainment.”

This is a big promise as Rockstar effectively expects the game to go beyond any title that came before it and deliver a groundbreaking experience.

These comments come after Rockstar had previously said that GTA 6 needs to “exceed players’ expectations” and “be the best it can possibly be.”

Sadly, there’s still no official release date for GTA 6 and Rockstar has still yet to reveal a trailer for the next game, but we fully expect the news to break the internet once it’s finally announced.

Until then, we can just wait and hope that GTA 6 can deliver on all these promises.