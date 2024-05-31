Take-Two CEO explains why GTA 6 hasn’t been announced for PC

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has addressed concerns about whether or not GTA 6 will come to PC.

GTA 6 is finally scheduled to be released in Fall 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but the game has yet to be announced for PC, leaving players nervous about when they’d get their hands on the game.

Although a PC version will likely come out down the line, that hasn’t stopped fans from voicing their displeasure at the lack of any official news and Strauss Zelnick responded to those concerns directly.

While speaking at the TD Cowen conference, Zelnick was asked about a PC version of GTA VI and if it was set in stone that the game would be exclusive to consoles.

Article continues after ad

“Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement, I guess that could happen too,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone.”

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games GTA 6 is planned for Fall 2025.

The CEO noted that Rockstar has a specific strategy for releasing games, as we’ve seen with PC versions of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 coming out after they originally launched on console.

“But Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time,” Zelnick added. “I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time.”

Article continues after ad

This news comes just weeks after Take-Two revealed it was “confident” that GTA 6 would be ready for Fall 2025 despite reports that development was falling behind and could delay the title to 2026.

Rockstar employees have also since resumed full-time office work amid the final stretch of GTA 6’s development to ensure both the “level of quality and polish” the game requires and to prevent any leaks from happening.