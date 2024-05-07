GTA Online players still can’t believe what is “rarest” car

GTA Online players can’t believe what is still the “rarest” car in the game after all these years, even though some of them have been lucky enough to get their hands on it.

Even though Rockstar Games are full steam ahead with production on Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA Online has still been receiving love. The multiplayer side of GTA 5 still gets regular updates, including new jobs, new businesses, and new vehicles.

Rockstar have, in the last year or so, tinkered with the vehicles in GTA Online, balancing some of those that were deemed to be too fast and powerful, and also shining a light on those that needed some boosts.

Despite the introduction of new cars and changes to older ones, they still haven’t changed what is the rarest car in the game to own – and that’s the Lost MC version of the Slamvan.

The Lost Slamvan regularly appears in missions where the Lost are involved, including Bunker Resupply, Security Contracts, and even First Dose, but to own it, you need to have an extremely lucky spin on The Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel.

As per the GTA Online Wiki, there is a 1 in 20,000 chance of getting the Slamvan from the Lucky Wheel’s mystery prize section, but some players have still been obtaining it.

One player, Redditor carsfromthehearts, was left confused when they recently unlocked the Slamvan, calling it “this… thing” after getting it. “This… Thing, is the rarest vehicle in GTA Online,” one player replied. “Do you realize how lucky you are?” another asked.

Rockstar Games The Lost MC Slamvan is the rarest car in GTA Online!

Some players have spent “months” grinding away with different tricks on the Lucky Wheel to try and coax it into paying out with the Slamvan.

While some have been successful, many others haven’t. “I will never accept the fact that I will never own this car in my lifetime,” one player added.

The 2024 Summer Update for GTA Online will introduce a new car, the Överflöd Pipistrello, but that isn’t going to knock the Slamvan off its pedestal.

