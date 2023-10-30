GTA Online fans convinced Casino ‘running low on cash’ after Lucky Wheel error

GTA Online players joke that the Casino may be in trouble after one Lucky Wheel user won a car but received something completely different.

Grand Theft Auto Online introduced players to the Lucky Wheel when The Diamond Casino & Resort arrived in 2019. In addition to the Lucky Wheel, the game added several other ways for players to gamble away their character’s fortune including blackjack, slot machines, and roulette.

The Lucky Wheel has become a personal favorite for many a GTA player thanks in part to its simplicity and rewards.

Those with access to a casino membership need only to enter the establishment’s lobby and spin the wheel. But the wheel has its limitations, chief among them being that players can only spin once every 24 hours in real-time. Some players may not be aware of all of the Lucky Wheel’s restrictions, though.

GTA Online players question Lucky Wheel’s reward system

A Redditor who goes by frankcruz696 recently shared a screenshot of their confusing Lucky Wheel victory at The Diamond Casino & Resort. The user landed on a free vehicle for their prize, yet the game rewarded them with $40,000 instead.

A fellow player responded to the Reddit post saying, “Casino running low on money after all the robberies…” Another joke reads, “It was actually just a paper mache Karin Everon made from 40,000 $1 bills!”

The original poster marked the screenshot with a “Bugs” notice, so it’s possible they’re simply confused. But others were quick to note that this may not have been a bug at all. It’s likely the Redditor already won a car from the Lucky Wheel this week and can’t win it again.

Several people in the thread said this likely explains what happened. One user claimed they’ve similarly won a car at GTA Online‘s Lucky Wheel, only to win again some days later and earn $40,000 instead.

There is such a thing as being a little too lucky in the world of Grand Theft Auto Online.