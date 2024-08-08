Take-Two CEO doubles down on GTA 6 release window & hints at more info this fall

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick doubled down plans to release GTA 6 in Fall 2025 and teased more info could be coming soon for the long-awaited Rockstar game.

GTA 6 was officially revealed back in December of 2023 with a record-breaking trailer that confirmed the series’ return to Vice City, a female protagonist, and more.

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited more news about the game and while Rockstar narrowed the release window down to Fall 2025, a second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has still yet to be announced.

Some fans have also wondered when Rockstar would unveil screenshots for the next Grand Theft Auto, but so far, the studio has remained mum.

On August 8, Take-Two held its quarterly earnings call and reiterated that GTA 6 was planned for Fall 2025.

The news comes amid the SAG-AFTRA video game actors strike, but Zelnick confirmed that titles in development at Rockstar Games are not affected.

During the call, Zelnick refused to discuss the development stage of GTA 6. However, leaked emails from Rockstar have suggested that development is winding down with employees now working from the office to be “in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires.”

Speaking with Variety, Zelnick was asked if fans could expect to learn the exact release date for GTA 6 in the fall earnings call.

“I guess we’ll see,” he said.

While this isn’t much to go off, Fall 2024 will mark one year until the planned release window for GTA VI, so it wouldn’t be surprising for Rockstar to unveil new info before then.

If you’re as excited as we are for GTA 6, be sure to check out our hub for everything we know about the highly-anticipated open-world title which the studio has promised will “set entertainment benchmarks.”