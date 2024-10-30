GTA 6 insider claims reveal was almost delayed to “screw” with leaks

A Grand Theft Auto insider has claimed that GTA 6’s reveal was almost delayed to “screw” with leaks and reporters.

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been an arduous one for GTA fans. Rockstar Games and Take-Two have remained silent for years, leaving fans to try and search high and low for their own information.

As it stands, Rockstar has released just the one trailer. Despite fan requests, there have been no screenshots and no second trailer. There have been hopes that something is around the corner, especially as we approach 2025 – the year in which GTA 6 will finally be released.

That trailer was actually leaked hours before it was set to go live, prompting the developers to move their reveal forward. The trailer’s arrival was actually reported on in November 2023 by Jason Scherier, which Rockstar also responded to by confirming the rumors.

According to Rockstar insider TezFun, Sam Houser actually considered changing the reveal to ‘mess’ with those reports.

“I recall he wanted to push back the November announcement by a week just to screw with Scherier, but he was talked out of it,” the insider posted on GTAForums.

Tez also noted that Rockstar’s President has the “final say” on everything and he has been checking in on development with other higher-ups.

That hasn’t been the only big leak over the last few years. We’ve had gameplay testing, resumes from actors, and a few other bits.

In the last few weeks, we’ve even seen fans try to get glimpses inside different Rockstar studios.

The first attempt came at Rockstar New England, however, that only revealed how many GTA Online fans were online. The other happened at Rockstar North in Edinburgh. That one found a brand-new mega-sized poster of GTA 6’s art, but nothing else.