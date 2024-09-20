GTA 6’s long wait for news could almost be over after new Rockstar job hint

A new Rockstar Games job listing could be good news for GTA 6 fans anxiously awaiting an update on 2025’s most-anticipated game.

Ever since the first GTA 6 trailer was unveiled back in December 2023, fans have been wondering when Rockstar will share more information about the title.

In the time since, the company has mostly remained quiet, but Take-Two Interactive did end up narrowing the release window down to Fall 2025 – something they’ve doubled down on amid rumors of a delay.

As the one-year anniversary of the game’s first trailer approaches, Rockstar hasn’t revealed any new footage or screenshots of GTA VI, but that could be about to change very soon.

As spotted by Reddit users, Rockstar Dundee is currently hiring for a Screenshot Capture Artist, and the job’s description could be a big hint that GTA 6 news is on the horizon.

“This position is responsible for capturing still footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns, as well as in the games themselves. In essence, this process is shooting photography in a virtual 3D game environment, similar to a digital street photographer,” it reads.

That’s not all; under the role’s responsibilities, Rockstar states that the candidate must “create stylized images within game engines that capture the vibe of a project” and “rapidly master new and unfinished games.”

Fans have been waiting specifically for in-game screenshots, especially since the first trailer didn’t show anything in the way of actual gameplay.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 is planned for Fall 2025.

With the marketing for GTA 6 expected to ramp up, this is a good indicator that screenshots, more game info and possibly even a new trailer could be coming very soon.

In 2022, players got their first look at Vice City and new mechanics after dozens of in-development videos were leaked by a Rockstar Games hacker, but a lot could have changed between now and then.

This finding comes just weeks after another job listing surfaced for game testers, suggesting that GTA 6 was entering the final stages of development, putting another blow to delay rumors.