GTA 6 trailer makes history after breaking three world records
The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has made history, breaking three officially recognized Guinness World Records.
It’s been over a decade since the release of GTA 5, and only now are we getting a glimpse at the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.
On December 4, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked. With the internet in madness, Rockstar then officially released it themselves ahead of schedule — although many of the game’s developers claimed they were “robbed” of the launch they deserved.
Still, the video broke YouTube records in a matter of hours, where the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer quickly shattered the record for the most views on a non-music YouTube video in 24 hours — taking the title from the platform’s biggest creator MrBeast.
GTA 6 trailer sets three Guinness World Records
In a post on December 6, the Guinness World Records recognized that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer broke multiple records.
“GTA VI’s first trailer has become the most viewed video game reveal on YouTube in 24 hours with 90,421,491 views,” they stated. The trailer also broke the record for the most-liked video game trailer on YouTube after amassing 8.9 million likes in the first 24 hours alone.
Furthermore, Guinness recognized that the GTA 6 trailer also surpassed “the seemingly untouchable” MrBeast record of 59.4 million views for the most views on a non-music YouTube video in 24 hours.
Nevertheless, Rockstar is certainly no stranger to setting records. Grand Theft Auto 5 set several records at its launch, becoming the fastest entertainment property to gross $1 billion.
While Grand Theft Auto 6 isn’t set for release until 2025, we can only guess that this title’s launch is going to be way bigger.