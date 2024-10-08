Red Dead Redemption revealed for PC and fans can’t wait for the inevitable mods

Red Dead Redemption revealed for PC and fans can’t wait for the mods

Rockstar confirmed on October 8 that Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC later this month, with fans already giddy over the potential for mods to enhance the experience.

The news comes after a leaker spotted in May that Rockstar had made changes to the backend of its launcher site, suggesting such a rerelease was on the cards.

The announcement on X/Twitter outlined that the PC version will launch with a “host of PC-specific features, including native 4k resolution” as well as “Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide monitor support,” but replies were quick to overlook those improvements in favor of third-party add-ons.

Over on Reddit, numerous users voiced their anticipation over the possibility of backporting fan-made textures from Red Dead Redemption 2 to its predecessor.

“I for sure think modding will be the biggest thing here,” came one reply, adding “Especially since they [modders] have so many textures they can port over from RDR2 over to RDR1.”

“I hope someone makes an HD mod retexture to improve the textures in the game,” echoed another.

On X, users were preemptively predicting that the Grand Theft Auto modding community wouldn’t waste any time bringing modern transport to the American Frontier.

Such historical inaccuracy was always inevitable. RDR2 already received the very same treatment in January, when one talented individual – at least in keeping with the period somewhat – managed to get vintage cars working in Arthur Morgan’s story.

In addition to the base game, the PC version of RDR will include Undead Nightmares, a standalone DLC expansion originally released in 2010, featuring a non-canon story featuring zombies.

Red Dead Redemption releases on October 29 for PC. Console owners can buy and download the unenhanced version on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.