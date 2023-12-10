GTA 5 players have recreated the GTA 6 trailer in-game and it’s perfect

Grand Theft Auto fans have recreated the GTA 6 trailer frame-by-frame in GTA 5, and it looks perfect.

After over a decade of waiting, we finally got our first look at what’s in store for Grand Theft Auto 6. The long-anticipated trailer was ultimately released on December 4, ahead of Rockstar’s planned schedule as the internet was in a meltdown after it was leaked online.

Still, the trailer has gone on to not only break records but shatter them. In less than half a day, the official GTA 6 trailer took YouTube star MrBeast’s record for the most views on a non-music YouTube video in its first 24 hours.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but the Guinness World Records officially recognized that the trailer was groundbreaking, putting itself in the history books with multiple records.

Some have spent their time analyzing the trailer frame by frame and pointed out the various easter eggs, such as references to past GTA games, real-life landmarks, memes, and more. However, one fan has gone out of their way to recreate the trailer in Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA 6 was recreated in GTA 5, and its perfect

In a YouTube video posted on December 7, user ‘GTA BELGIUM’ recreated the long-anticipated GTA 6 trailer in GTA 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The fan-made trailer starts exactly like the real one, with a sunset view overlooking the city followed by a cinematic of the Bolingbroke Penitentiary in Los Santos County, resembling what we saw in the GTA 6 trailer.

Article continues after ad

Despite the generational leap between the two games, the fan-made trailer still looks incredible. Although it’s impossible to make every frame the same, it’s almost flawless.

It even features a GTA Online character with the name ‘Leonida Joker’ — similar to the infamous criminal ‘Florida Joker’ who was seemingly referenced in the trailer, who called out the developers for using his “likeness”, and since demanded millions from Rockstar.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, there’s still a while to go until we get our hands on the game, as Grand Theft Auto 6 will eventually hit store shelves in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.