GTA 6 fans expect trailer will smash MrBeast’s insane YouTube record

GTA 6 fans believe that the long-anticipated trailer for the game will smash MrBeast’s record for the most views on a YouTube video in 24 hours.

It has now been over a decade since Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online. However, the wait for the next installment in the series has felt much longer than that.

Finally, the reveal for the next title in the Grand Theft Auto series is just around the corner. In early November, developer Rockstar Games confirmed reports and rumors that we’d soon be seeing the first trailer for the game sometime in December.

On December 1, it was then revealed that ‘Trailer 1’ would be released on December 5, sending the world into madness — where even other game developers began to adopt an announcement style similar to Rockstar’s.

With the trailer now on the brink of release, fans have claimed that they believe the video will shatter the record for the most views on a YouTube video in 24 hours, and dethrone YouTube’s king MrBeast.

GTA fans expect GTA 6 trailer to smash YouTube record

GTA 6’s first trailer is just on the horizon, where after years of waiting we’ll finally get a real first look at the game on December 5.

Fans have debated on Twitter/X whether or not it’ll break the current YouTube record for the most views on a non-music video in its first 24 hours after being released.

The current record is held by MrBeast, who broke the record for several weeks consecutively before setting it at 59.4 million views with his ‘Extreme Olympics’ video.

Despite many acknowledging the YouTuber’s wider demographic, they still believe GTA 6’s trailer will take the record from him. “It should shatter it. I could see it getting even double this,” one wrote. “It’ll probably crash YouTube not gonna lie,” said another.

“By a large margin. This is GTA were talking here,” a third added.

However, on the other hand, some claimed that while it’ll get tens of millions of views, it won’t be enough to break the record. “It will definitely have tens of millions of views in 24 hours but I don’t think it’ll beat MrBeast. He has a wider demographic,” one explained.

We’ll just have to wait and see whether or not it breaks the record. However, it’s more than fair to say it has the potential given the amount of hype.