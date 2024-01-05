GTA 6 fan perfectly recreates first trailer in Cyberpunk 2077

A GTA 6 fan has now recreated the first game trailer in Cyberpunk 2077 and it looks magnificent. Here’s how other players reacted.

The hype around Rockstar Games’ upcoming game GTA 6 is still roaring as players cannot wait for the game to drop until 2025. Even though the ongoing GTA 5 continues to get online DLCs and updates, the much-awaited GTA 6 is claimed to break all gaming and sales records to date due to the franchise’s massive popularity.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games GTA 6 will launch sometime in 2025.

Since the release of the first GTA 6 trailer, fans have been going wild with their theories while spotting easter eggs throughout the reveal. However, some are recreating several versions of the trailer across different games such as Minecraft, GTA V, and more.

Article continues after ad

Now a similar fan has perfectly recreated the GTA 6 trailer in Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s how it looks.

GTA 6 trailer gets a perfect Cyberpunk 2077 recreation

A GTA 6 fan called pyro_lc recreated the game’s first trailer in Cyberpunk 2077 where they replace Lucia with Panam going through her life in the dystopian Night City. The trailer shows various characters as replacements to their GTA counterparts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

For instance, Hanako Arasaka is shown instead of the bikini lady, a male version of V as Lucia’s partner (in this case Panam), and a Maelstrom as the viral hammer lady. It also features car chases around night city and also a glimpse of Heywood’s choom Jackie Welles.

Article continues after ad

The trailer recreation has since gone viral with some players comparing graphics between the two games. One such fan said, “CDPR can only dream of making a game like GTA 6 or even GTA 5. This trailer proves how ahead of time Rockstar can be.”

Article continues after ad

Another chimed in, “This game literally has a female version of the protagonist why are they using Panam?” A third added, “This makes Cyberpunk look so much better.”

While there are several leaks surrounding GTA 6, we’ll keep you updated with any official news about the game right here at Dexerto.