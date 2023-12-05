GTA 6 devs fuming after trailer leak robs them of the official launch they “deserved”

The GTA 6 trailer leaked online hours ahead of its official unveiling, leading game developers at Rockstar to take to social media to express their disappointment at the unexpected reveal of the game.

The much anticipated GTA 6 trailer has finally arrived. However, rather than doing so on their own time, developer Rockstar was left to scramble after the first trailer leaked online earlier than planned.

Following this, the devs have been expressing their frustration online at the leak for what is already one of the biggest video game trailers of all time.

Article continues after ad

After the GTA 6 trailer was leaked early, Rockstar was quick to officially launch it themselves, though this was clearly not the initial plan, with the company having set a date well in advance, one they ultimately didn’t hit due to the leaks.

Article continues after ad

In light of this, many of the developers who have been focusing their time and efforts on the game have taken to social media, many of whom were disappointed at the leak and frustrated that such a major moment for them was taken away.

Article continues after ad

GTA 6 devs frustrated by early leak of first trailer

Javier Altman, a senior gameplay animator for Rockstar, took to Twitter to reveal his disappointment at the trailer leak. Stating, “I was hoping to watch this for the first time tomorrow along with my fellow teammates and coworkers. I feel we deserved that moment.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This f***ing sucks,” he then followed up.

Another Rockstar developer also took to Twitter to share the trailer while also captioning the post, “Enjoy, folks. Would have been nice to do this with all of you at the same time.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other devs have simply posted smaller updates on their social media threads, with QA tester Dan Willey simply writing “sigh” on his Twitter thread in response to the GTA 6 leak.

For all the latest GTA 6 news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.