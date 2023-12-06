IRL Florida Joker isn’t happy GTA 6 parodied him in debut trailer

Grand Theft Auto is officially returning to Vice City for GTA 6 and while there were plenty of Florida parodies in the first trailer, one man isn’t laughing at his cameo.

GTA 6’s version of Florida is called Leonida and as we saw in the trailer, Rockstar is pulling out all the stops when it comes to referencing the Sunshine State’s shenanigans.

From real-life restaurants, landmarks, gators and the iconic Florida man meme, there’s no shortage of Easter eggs in the trailer, but one reference isn’t sitting too well with the famous Florida Joker.

In the trailer, a man who resembles IRL Florida Joker Lawrence Sullivan appears during a news report, and the real person has since shared his thoughts on TikTok.

Florida Joker responds to GTA 6 trailer and calls out Rockstar

On social media, Sullivan, who infamously went viral back in 2017 after his mugshot showed off his green hair and tattoos resembling that of the Batman villain, called out Rockstar.

“Florida Joker, you might have seen that character in GTA 6, they just dropped the trailer,” he said. “You know they got that character with the face tattoos, you know who they got that inspired by? By me. Just look me up.”

The man finished his rant by winking at the camera and issuing some strong words for Rockstar over his portrayal.

“GTA, we gotta talk,” he signed off.

It’s not clear if Rockstar was in contact with Sullivan about the lookalike or how big of a role this parody will have in the game, but we may have to wait quite a bit to find out.

GTA VI is only set to release in 2025, so we’re going to be stuck theory crafting for a couple of years. That said, some gamers, such as Twitch star xQc, have offered Rockstar big bucks to be able to play the game ahead of release.