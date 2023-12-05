MrBeast fans want IRL GTA missions video after GTA 6 trailer breaks his YouTube record

MrBeast is one of the most famous content creators on the internet.

MrBeast fans want him to make a video inspired by Grand Theft Auto missions in real life after the GTA 6 trailer smashed his YouTube record.

MrBeast is by far one of the biggest content creators in the world, amassing over 216 million subscribers to date. For years, the 25-year-old has continuously broken records on YouTube, where it’s fair to say he’s mastered the art of making a viral video.

The YouTube star set the record for the most views on a non-music YouTube video in its first 24 hours. However, after years of waiting, the long-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has shattered this record.

Nevertheless, fans are calling on the YouTuber to create a video inspired by the Grand Theft Auto franchise with “missions in real life.”

MrBeast fans want GTA in “real life” video

In a post on Twitter/X on December 5, MrBeast made note of how the GTA 6 trailer broke his record. In the replies, his fans began suggesting that the 25-year-old should attempt to take it back with a video re-enacting the popular video game.

“Now you gotta create a GTA mission-style video,” one replied. “Now you gotta do a GTA in real life video and beat that record,” another wrote.

“Time to re-enact it shot-for-shot in real life,” said fellow YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

Others suggested that the YouTuber should do a challenge where he’s “trapped” inside Grand Theft Auto for seven days, similar to his other videos such as being buried alive for a week.

“Just means you have to do your own trapped in GTA6 trailer for 7 days challenge,” they said.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on Grand Theft Auto 6 ever since its predecessor GTA 5 was released over a decade ago in 2013, so it’s no surprise the video has broken the record.

However, given MrBeast’s nature with his insane videos such as ‘Extreme Olympics’ and ‘Squid Game in Real Life’, it’s not out of the question for him to reclaim the title one day.