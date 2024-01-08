GTA 6 fan tries to make their own trailer with Google Maps but instantly backfires

A Grand Theft Auto fan has tried to act as if they’re going to be in GTA 6 using Google Maps, but it completely backfired on them as other players stepped in to roast their attempt.

At the end of 2023, Rockstar Games finally revealed the first trailer for GTA 6, answering some of the longest-standing questions that the gaming world had. We got some good looks at the updated Vice City, and got more insight into Lucia and Jason’s story.

Since that trailer was revealed, fans have been desperate for more. Some have tried to decode when we might see something else from Rockstar, while some have been using other games to try and recreate the first glimpses of GTA 6.

Well, in the case of one TikToker – GoogleMapsFun – they uploaded a video of a few GTA fans trying to make their own version of GTA 6 screenshots and, well, the internet has been pretty brutal about it.

GTA 6 fan roasted over viral TikTok

The TikToker’s clip has gone viral with over 3.5 million views, showing three males in Florida trying to act like NPCs in the new GTA by striking a pose as the Google Maps car drives by.

They use Love Is A Long Road, the Tom Petty song from the GTA 6 trailer, and have the classic Grand Theft Auto transition between locations. However, their fellow GTA fans have left some mean roasts on their attempt at a fun clip.

“Bro looks NOTHING like GTA 6,” said one. “We got GTA 6 before this video ended,” another said. “More like, we posed on camera and we are saying GTA to get views,”

Other viewers joked that the TikToker had given away his home address just for the purposes of the video and that they’d be descending on his house for a party.

And no, not a release party for GTA 6, given that there is still a long wait for that as Rockstar have confirmed it will launch at some point in 2025.