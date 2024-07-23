Ex-Rockstar dev explains why GTA 6 could disappoint players at launch

GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games ever, but a former Rockstar employee is warning that the title might leave players a bit disappointed on day one.

Rockstar Games blew up the internet in December 2023 when they unveiled the first official look at GTA 6 with a record-breaking trailer, giving players their first look at a modern Vice City.

Since then, the studio has remained relatively quiet, with only its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, announcing a Fall 2025 release window.

As fans continue to wait for more news from Rockstar, former dev, Obbe Vermeij, appeared in an interview with YouTuber ‘SanInPlay’ to talk about game development and GTA VI.

While Vermeij noted that he has no insider information as he left Rockstar in 2009, he was impressed by what he saw in the trailer, but had some concerns about how the game will be received at launch.

(segment begins at 32:05)

“I don’t think it’s gonna be wildly different from GTA 5. I think people might be a little disappointed on the first day, but it’s still gonna be the best game out there,” he warned.

A bit later on, he expanded on this point, saying that while Rockstar could pull it off, the expectations are super high for GTA 6 and technology hasn’t advanced enough to make a jump like the ones from GTA 2 to GTA 3 and San Andreas to GTA 4.

That said, the former dev also noted how the Vice City location and the whole Florida man theme suited GTA “very well.”

“There’s some rumors about creating new technology having to do with animation and AI and all that stuff. I think it’s time for a revolution where animation is more so AI-driven and physics-driven. If anyone is gonna make that step, it’s gonna be Rockstar.”

