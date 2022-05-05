GTA 6 breaks industry record for Rockstar and we haven’t seen it yet

Rockstar Games has already broken an industry record with Grand Theft Auto 6 and the game hasn’t even been revealed yet.

After months of waiting for an update, Rockstar finally confirmed back in February that the “next entry” was in development.

GTA 6 has gone viral on multiple social media platforms across the last 18 months, from Twitter to TikTok, with members of the game’s community sniffing around for clues. Multiple leaks have uncovered possible details ahead of time, though many will be taking those with a grain of salt.

The next installment in the popular action-adventure series has been branded the most highly anticipated title of all time by some fans, and now they have the stats to back it up.

Advertisement

GTA 6 breaks gaming industry record on Twitter

The news everybody on the internet was waiting for landed on February 4, as the confirmation of GTA 6 racked up thousands of likes and retweets within the hour.

Two months later, the post has over 599,300 likes on Twitter, which has smashed an industry record on the platform.

Behold, the most liked gaming tweets of all time… With GTA 6 in top spot.

Most liked gaming tweets of all-time

1. Rockstar Games: GTA 6 confirmed

The Twitter post said: “We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

2. Sony: PS5 event delayed

The post surpassed a 2020 tweet from Sony, which now holds second place in the most-liked gaming tweets, where the developers announced a delay to a PlayStation 5 live event.

Advertisement

This recorded over 510,000 likes, and 110,000 retweets.

3. SplatoonJP: Third game gets release date

In third place is a release date announcement for Splatoon 3, posted on April 22, 2022. The news picked up over 364,000 likes on its Japanese Twitter page.

While many fans will be hoping that this show of appreciation will force Rockstar’s hand in revealing the game with an action-packed trailer, there has been no indication that a full reveal is coming anytime soon.

Read More: GTA 6 insider makes big graphics claim about new game engine

GTA 6 hasn’t been seen yet and has been in the shadow of GTA Online’s next-gen update, sitting without a release date or gameplay footage.

Yet, the unreleased game has already broken an industry record – not bad at all.