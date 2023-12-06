GTA 6 fans think they’ve spotted a second major city in the game’s trailer

With the launch of the GTA 6 reveal trailer, a longstanding tradition of speculation has begun. Picking apart the trailer, some avid fans believe they’ve identified another major city in the game.

Rockstar has answered the prayers of gamers everywhere with an early drop of the GTA 6 reveal trailer. However, it came off the back of a massive leak that robbed the game’s developers of a “deserved” experience.

Despite being less than two minutes long, the GTA 6 trailer is jam-packed with information about the Miami-inspired Vice City, the new protagonist Lucia, and some possible gameplay details. Eagle-eyed fans have been pouring over the trailer and have already discovered things like a detail that will potentially limit travel in the early game.

Now, diligent GTA 6 enthusiasts have discovered a seemingly minute detail from the trailer that could have some major implications. Reddit user u/FrankoticSloth pointed out that a city skyline in the trailer does not look like Miami at all. The implication is that a second major urban area that is not Vice City will be explorable in the game.

Is there a second city in GTA 6?

Upon closer inspection, there’s definitely something to u/FrankoticSloth’s suggestion. The skyline in their screenshot of the GTA 6 trailer is very different from the gleaming condominium towers of Vice City and other fans seem to agree.

Theorists are already deep in thought about what the location could be and using real-world examples of geolocation, they’ve landed on a Rockstarified Tampa. “That’s a sunset (in the screenshot). The sun sets in the west. Miami is on the east,” one user said by way of explanation.

“Tampa looks as big as Los Santos was in GTA V,” one fan who was more than ready to believe put forward. “And it’s not even the main city.” “That’s the prison as well on the right-hand side, right? Which is the next scene too. Meaning we likely start the game in Tampa,” another added.

There were some detractors of the Tampa theory who noted that the real-world city’s location in Central Florida seemed to run contrary to other aspects of the GTA 6 trailer. “It’s clear from the trailer they are condensing all of South Florida from the Gulf Coast, the Everglades, the Atlantic Coast, and the Keys into one big location,” they explained.

Whether or not GTA 6 will feature a second major city remains to be seen but it is clear from the trailer that Rockstar seems to have created some environmental diversity. At the very least, it appears the outskirts of Vice City will be explorable.

For more concrete information, players will have to wait for news from Rockstar, or worse, until some time in 2025 when GTA 6 is scheduled to be released.