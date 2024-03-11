GTA 6 fans convinced GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell heist has new gameplay feature

Expectant GTA 6 fans believe that they’ve found more hints about the new game in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid update for GTA Online, as that appears to have teased some new features.

For the longest time, Grand Theft Auto fans just wanted Rockstar to acknowledge that GTA 6 was real and was in the works. It took a while, especially after some big leaks, but they finally dropped a trailer for the long-awaited game at the end of 2023.

Things have gone a little quiet since the confirmation that we’ll be playing the story of Lucia and Jason, and returning to Vice City, but Rockstar does seem to be gearing up for the release. They’ve, controversially, urged developers to return to office working on a permanent basis.

Despite the focus on GTA 6, they have still managed to drop some big updates for GTA Online too. The most recent of which, the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, is the game’s first heist since Cayo Perico – and it’s got fans excited in a big way.

GTA Online’s Cluckin’ Bell heist has fans hopeful for GTA 6

Like other GTA Online heists, you have the ability to go in sneakily or all guns blazing, depending on your setup method. Yet, it’s ever so slightly different from the previous missions given the penultimate setup mission holds the key.

That was something Redditor Notice360 picked up on as a potential hint for a GTA 6 feature. “This might be implemented in 6, as the missions will likely be branched much like some of RDR2’s missions (Money Lending and other Sins, Course of True Love, etc.). We might end up having more freedom in how we do the missions and the possibilities might end up becoming endless,” they said.

“I think we’re seeing a lot of GTA 6 with these past few updates. Gameplay and obviously the car exteriors/customization,” agreed one fan. “A lot of the newer GTAO update missions have that kind of basic freedom in approach which gives me hope for GTA 6,” another added.

“Yes. A lot of the Cluckin’ Bell raid felt like it was a taste of what’s to come with GTA 6. The freedoms within setups, driving the train, and any new mechanics are suspect,” another chimed in.

Obviously, this can’t be confirmed until we actually see some finished GTA 6 gameplay, but players are convinced anyway.