GTA 6 leak claims battle royale mode and big casino changes coming

A new GTA 6 leak claims that big changes are coming to the casino, and that there will even be a battle royale mode included for online play.

Plenty of players are patiently awaiting any and all news about the next GTA game in the series. However, Rockstar has been expectedly tight-lipped on details about the upcoming title.

On March 28 a massive supposed leak was posted to Reddit by a user claiming to have an inside scoop. There’s no way to verify what they posted, but it contained some very intersting possibilities for the casino, and online play.

Big casino changes supposedly coming to GTA 6

If this leak from Reddit user GTA_VI_Leak is to be believed, the casino in GTA 6 will be more like a real-life gaming house than ever before.

A ton of new games of chance are being added, as well as the ability to gamble online in single-player mode. Slot machines will be returning, as well as plenty of others.

The full reported list of games coming to the casino in GTA 6 can be found below:

Slot Machines

Blackjack

Three Card Poker

Texas Hold ‘Em Poker

Roulette

Video Poker

Baccarat

Craps

Dominos

GTA 6 getting battle royale mode?

In addition to these new gambling options, the leak also claims that GTA Online will be getting its very own battle royale mode for the new game.

“Online will contain a battle-royale-type mode where 100 players occupy an area of the map and a deadly hurricane slowly presses into a single point,” the leaker claims. “Players can find weapons in cars, buildings, etc. and fight until only one remains.”

Again, it’s necessary to take these “leaks” with a big grain of salt, since it’s impossible to verify any of what’s being claimed. That being said though, this same user did predict the Dr. Dre event before it was officially announced.

These leaks certainly are interesting, but we won’t know if they’re legit or not until we get closer to release.