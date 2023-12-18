GTA 6 fans may have discovered the Vice City map hidden in official artwork

The hype for GTA 6 has been off the charts since Rockstar Games finally unveiled the first trailer, but fans may have been looking in the wrong place for a major tease by the developers.

In December, GTA VI was finally officially revealed to the world, confirming a return to Vice City, a female and male protagonist, and more. As fans scoured the trailer for as many clues as possible, others took a closer look at the art that accompanied the footage.

Rockstar Games has already stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a state-wide affair with the state of Leonida, the GTA version of Florida, serving as the backdrop.

While leaked gameplay footage gave players an idea of what the full Leonida map will look like, Rockstar may have already shared it with us, we just didn’t look close enough. Until now.

Rockstar Games may have hidden the GTA 6 map in official artwork

In a post on X, user PainkillerH20 posted a series of photos zooming in on the promotional GTA 6 art of Jason and Lucia, claiming the map was hidden in plain sight.

“Rockstar Games is very clever. Apparently, the size of the GTA 6 map is in the official wallpaper for GTA6,” they said. “If you zoom in you will see a very pixelated map and if this is the size of GTA 6, it’s going to be very massive.”

Of course, the actual map hasn’t been confirmed yet, so this could all just be wild speculation or a big reach, but YouTuber NikTek decided to use the map fans crafted after the leaks as an overlay to see how it compares.

“Here’s a direct view and color correction to make the supposed map more visible and a comparison between the mapping project that was built of the GTA 6 2022 Leaks,” they explained.

Interestingly, the maps don’t exactly align, so either this “tease” means nothing at all, or the mapping project still needs some work. It’s also possible that the map in the artwork isn’t the full map.

GTA 6 is set to finally release in 2025, so we still have a bit to go until we learn the truth, but this is certainly one of the biggest GTA VI developments since Rockstar dropped the record-breaking trailer.