Dr Disrespect praises GTA RP servers after watching xQc's Twitch stream - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect praised NoPixel’s GTA RP server after watching xQc’s Twitch stream, admitting it’s “addicting to watch,” and his fans have urged him to give it a go.

Dr Disrespect hasn’t dabbled in the GTA RP universe before. He came close back in 2019 after admitting he “wanted in” on NoPixel’s GTA RP server, but it never came to fruition.

However, it’s blown up in popularity again since then. Many big-name streamers, including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Jaryd Russell ‘Summit1g’ Lazar, have joined the fray, and it seems like the Doc watches them from time to time.

He recently tweeted about the server and heaped praise on it as a spectator. “Watching xQc’s GTA RP stream, trying to understand what’s going on. It’s kind of addicting to watch,” he said.

That means he’s probably seen him do everything from use a glitch to smuggle a gun into a police station and get banned for a second time to being chased by a mad ‘local’ in a helicopter. And he can’t get enough of it.

“The talent of the voice acting and different characters and how it all thrives in real-time [is] solid. There’s gotta be some GTA RP show that keeps people up to date with it.”

Dr Disrespect fans urge him to play GTA RP

The Doc’s tweet has already been liked more than 5,000 times. However, it’s also filled with comments from fans urging him to join the server and give it a go. The consensus is it would be hilarious to see him on, and his content will be comedy gold.

However, it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to play on the server due to the repercussions of his controversial Twitch ban. Plus, even if he is, his interactions with other streamers might be limited, and vice-versa.

Of course, it’s all speculation anyway. He hasn’t mentioned anything about playing on the server just yet. Perhaps he’s content with being a viewer for the time being.