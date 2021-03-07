xQc apologizes after second NoPixel GTA RP ban: "What I did was terrible" - Dexerto

xQc has apologized after getting banned from NoPixel’s GTA RP server yet again after he used a glitch to smuggle a gun into the police station and opened fire on several officers.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been pushing the limits and breaking the NoPixel’s GTA RP server’s rules for quite some time now. But all hell broke loose when he exploited a glitch and started a new wave of drama.

The situation escalated further when MOONMOON, who roleplays a police officer on the server, called him “egotistical” and demanded an apology. The GTA RP community called for him to get banned again, and they’ve gotten their wish. xQc has been temporarily banned from the server.

Initially, xQc seemed hesitant to address the issue on his stream. But eventually, he got stuck into it and admitted he was wrong.

“What I did… is terrible, and it’s actual trash. I should be banned for it, and I have been banned for it,” he said.

However, he still doubled down on claims the “trashy” police targeted him because they were mad he escaped beforehand and accused them of breaking the rules, too.

He also admitted combat logging is “disgusting,” and he’d be mad if somebody did it to him.

“I shouldn’t have done it, and I would be one of the first people to get really mad,” he said. “But make no mistakes. I did it. I was a little bit past my point of no return.”

xQc also apologized to all the GTA RP players and administrators who have been affected by the incident. He even admitted to meta-gaming and stream-sniping, though he claims it was a “retaliation.”

“I’m genuinely sorry. I clearly wasn’t thinking about collateral. I wasn’t even thinking about what I was doing in the first place.”

The situation is still fresh, and people have mixed opinions about his apology. Some are glad he’s come forward and accepted some responsibility, but others think he still hasn’t accepted full responsibility.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether he’ll change his ways when he returns to the server.