GTA RP streamer responds after Summit1G claims he’s cheating

GTA RP streamer JacksFO hit back at Summit1g’s claims that he’s been cheating in races and using a “mod” as the Twitch star couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

The racing world of GTA RP can, quite literally, be a tricky one to navigate. Some servers leave in-game traffic on, meaning that players have to worry about being hit by a random NPC while doing over 100 mph. Others, however, strip things back and make it so you can ghost through those cars while on a track.

Summit1g is no stranger to the world of GTA RP races. His Chawa Johnson character has been a top racer across a number of servers and, with NoPixel’s 4.0 update providing another RP boom, he’s back on a new server.

However, in recent days, the variety streamer has gone off on some of his rivals. The main target for his fury has been JacksFO, a smaller GTA RP creator who also dedicates himself to races.

During his September 10 stream, Summit suggested something was up and accused his fellow streamer of cheating because he was still producing high speeds while carrying a passenger. A passenger should, in theory, slow you down, but that doesn’t happen for Jacks.

“Imma call it, MonkeyMan got something going on dude. This guy has got some sort of mod or some s*it dude,” he said. “How is he so fast with a passenger? What are you made of brother? Like bro, there’s no way. How are you this fast? What? I don’t even understand it, dude. What the f*ck is up with that guy?”

Timestamp of 54:00

The streamer ultimately ended up in Summit’s chat, arguing that he’d been racing for nearly four years and it was hard work, not the help of some outside source.

He then addressed it on his own stream, calling the Twitch star one of his biggest influences.

“It really sucked. Like I said, I don’t think any different of him. He’s mad, we all rant. He’s the one that got me into it and I wouldn’t be here without him,” he said. “I haven’t cheat to get that expsoure. I’ve done it through persistence, over and over and over.”

JacksFO added that he “isn’t angry” at Summit over the claims, but it was slightly “disheartening” to experience.

The pair have continued to race each other in GTA RP, but maybe they’ll have to settle things with a one-on-one at some point.