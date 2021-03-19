Dr Disrespect claims Warzone devs are ignoring issues on purpose - Dexerto

Streaming star Dr Disrespect believes Raven Software are ignoring the current issues plaguing Warzone and are not bothering to make the necessary changes anytime soon.

Since Warzone was released last March, it’s become one of the premier battle royale games around – right up there with both Fortnite and Apex Legends.

It’s become Dr Disrespect’s main game, but as ever, the Two-Time isn’t afraid of airing his grievances when he believes somethings wrong. He called the most recent update “horrific,” as a matter of fact.

During his St Patrick’s Day stream, the Doc was once again causing havoc in Warzone when he found himself being sent back to the main menu by a player who got off an unusual melee kill. That was enough to set him off into a classic rant about the state of the game, claiming that the developers are just ignoring the need for changes.

“At this point, I don’t think they’re really doing anything with Warzone right now. I’m pretty convinced they’re not addressing any of the quality of life issues that exist in this game, like, it’s pretty clear,” the Doc, pointing out how the double melee he died to shouldn’t be happening.

“I know what I’m talking about, I can confidently tell you this – they’re not addressing any quality of life stuff,” he added, rattling off his history as a Call of Duty developer.

“All they’re doing is taking 20 million names that are hackers and stuff and going ‘alright, let’s do it. Is that it? 20,000 gone, alright, send the message out.’ We want this game to be in its best state, this is why I’m so vocal about this because I want this game, this franchise I’ve loved for 15+ years now… I want it to constantly be getting better and better and better. And because I’m so knowledgeable about the entire design process, it’s pretty apparent that it’s not a priority on improving the quality of life in this game.”

The Two-Time wasn’t finished there though. He again questioned the current priorities of the developers before moving on to making suggestions.

“Like, your solo experience is horrendous. Does anybody not know that? When it could be so f**king good,” he said, noting that solos could have quicker circles and cheaper loadouts to speed things up.

Whether or not Raven heeds his suggestions, or work on some quality of life fixes, remains to be seen. Rumors have suggested that they’re working on a massive map for the next update, and who knows what that could entail.