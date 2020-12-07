 GTA Online players bring Mario, Luigi & Yoshi to Los Santos with cosplay - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

GTA Online players bring Mario, Luigi & Yoshi to Los Santos with cosplay

Published: 7/Dec/2020 14:28

by David Purcell
Mario Luigi and Yoshi in gta online
Nintendo / Rockstar

Share

GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto is known for its heists, gore, and fast cars but you just can’t rule anything out with its creative community. Now, players have been pictured with perfect in-game GTA Online cosplays for popular Nintendo characters Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi. 

Rockstar Games are responsible for the franchise’s longest wait for a new game in history, which has left players frustrated, but also looking for new ways to pass the time.

On December 15, that will change with the new Cayo Perico heist mission, and when GTA 5 is given a huge update for its transition to next-gen systems. In the meantime, though, clearly people dropping into the game don’t have a lot of new things to explore.

That does leave the door wide open for creatives to make things more exciting, and two platers have certainly done that.

GTA Online cayo perico heist.
Rockstar Games
It’s not long now until GTA Online’s next heist is available to play.

GTA Online cosplay trend starting up?

On December 7, a member of the GTA Online subreddit – user nderestimatedPower – showed off a snap of their latest creations.

While crossovers with Nintendo characters might well be on the back of players’ wish lists this year, two players have created their version of a Super Mario crossover using cosplay.

As seen in the screenshot below, using simple colored hats, a fresh paint job on a scooter, and some one-piece suits they managed to replicate Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi – well, sort of.

My mate and I as the Mario Bros. and Yoshi from gtaonline

The post has attracted thousands of upvotes since being put on the social media platform, not to mention the hundreds of comments replying to the idea.

One said: “Brilliant photo! I’ve got an idea for your next one find the dinosaur in GTA, and use him for King Koopa.” Another said: “Haha need to do this but with Waluigi and Wario!”

A number of people in the thread claimed they have been doing similar things in-game, with Waluigi proving to be a popular pick for GTA cosplays.

Creating these characters might not be the easiest thing in the world, in terms of accurately getting the details right. However, all it takes is a venture to your nearest clothing store to experiment. Who knows, with the right kit, you too could be a gaming icon next time you steal from the bank.

Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer rallies the Kyoshi Warriors as Suki

Published: 7/Dec/2020 5:30 Updated: 7/Dec/2020 13:23

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Suki Cosplay
Nickelodeon

Share

Avatar: The Last Airbender Suki

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans love Suki for her strong personality and impressive skills, but one cosplayer took her adoration to another level with a magnificent cosplay.

In the grand scheme of things, Suki is a relatively minor character in Avatar: The Last Airbender. However, she’s more than a mere love interest to Sokka. She’s a skilled combatant and the mighty leader of the Kyoshi Warriors.

Beneath her tough and assertive exterior, she’s compassionate, loyal, and committed to doing what she feels is right. A combination of all these qualities, mixed with her sarcastic sense of humor, has seen her become a fan-favorite.

Suki is popular among cosplayers too, since she wears all kinds of different outfits.  There’s everything from her traditional Kyoshi Warrior uniform with and without the face-paint to her Earth Nation and Fire Nation outfits.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Suki Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Suki wears many different outfits throughout the series, including Fire Nation garments.

Eylon has dressed up as everything from Sucy from Little Witch Academia to Misty from Pokemon. Her work has already attracted more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. However, she upped her game even more as Suki from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

“Suki is one of my most elaborate cosplays,” she said. “Hannah Alexander’s designs are always so detailed, I absolutely love working on them. This little video was taken for the online cosplay contest of Gamescom this year.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elyon (@elyon_cosplay)

The outfit is flawless from top to bottom. Hannah Alexander’s craftsmanship is second to none, and the attention to detail is mindboggling. The dress has different green shades interlaced with subtle patterns. 

It’s complemented even further by the brown armor plates with gold seams, as well as the bracers and headpiece. The gold fan ties it all together perfectly and makes it look like the real deal.

However, Eylon deserves some credit too. The hair and make-up are on point, and she looks stunning. She even uploaded a before and after photo to show off her impressive transformation into Suki.

“Suki is maybe the furthest away from me in real life,” she said. “She is such a bada**, strong and independent woman while I’m a weak, way too emotional girly girl, but I really like cosplaying her.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elyon (@elyon_cosplay)

Eylon might not feel like she has much in common with Suki. However, she looks the part and deserves all the praise she’s getting. Hannah Alexander’s was already astounding, but it looked even better on Eylon.

Hopefully, it’s not the last time we’ll see the two of them work together to bring a character from Avatar: The Last Airbender to life.