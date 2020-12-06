GTA Online’s next nightclub revealed as part of Cayo Perico Heist update

Rockstar Games are adding a new underground club to Grand Theft Auto Online as a part of the Cayo Perico Heist update – and it’s going to be located under the Diamond Casino.

After Rockstar promised they’d launch a major new heist with their annual winter update, GTA Online fans quickly scoured Los Santos for any sort of clue about where it would be held, who they’d be stealing from, and what exactly the loot would be.

The overwhelming majority of theories were ultimately shot down as Rockstar revealed that players would head to Cayo Perico – a new island, and seemingly get involved with a robbery revolving around a cartel of sorts.

In addition to the new heist, there will also be other content added to GTA Online – with an underground nightclub being the first new addition announced.

The underground club, which will be known as The Music Locker will be located underneath the Diamond Casino and Resort. Previously, the work at the casino had been linked to the new heist as a planning room, but obviously, that isn’t the case.

The Music Locker will be available to all GTA Online players, but, players who own the Diamond Penthouse at the Casino will be able to access their own VIP area. So, there’s a bit of an incentive to buy one, if you haven’t already.

Additionally, new DJs will also feature at the new club – it won’t just be those who have sprung up in Los Santos before. Kenny Dixon Jr – who is also known as Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax are some of the new names making early visits.

Introducing The Music Locker – Los Santos’ newest underground dance club, soon to be open to the public. Featuring opening resident, @moodymann313 with performances from @keinemusik and Palms Trax coming soon.

https://t.co/fxJEXtsZb2 pic.twitter.com/AbHzZx3b8v — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 5, 2020

As for when the grand opening will be, well, you won’t have to wait all that much longer – as it’ll be opening on December 15, the same day that the Cayo Perico Heist update launches.

Rockstar have also confirmed that a brand-new radio station will also be added to GTA Online, so, we should see some cross-promotion there. You’ll just have to listen out for it.