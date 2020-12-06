Logo
GTA Online’s next nightclub revealed as part of Cayo Perico Heist update

Published: 6/Dec/2020 11:22

by Connor Bennett
DJs at GTA Online's The Music Locker nightclub
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games are adding a new underground club to Grand Theft Auto Online as a part of the Cayo Perico Heist update – and it’s going to be located under the Diamond Casino.

After Rockstar promised they’d launch a major new heist with their annual winter update, GTA Online fans quickly scoured Los Santos for any sort of clue about where it would be held, who they’d be stealing from, and what exactly the loot would be. 

The overwhelming majority of theories were ultimately shot down as Rockstar revealed that players would head to Cayo Perico – a new island, and seemingly get involved with a robbery revolving around a cartel of sorts.

In addition to the new heist, there will also be other content added to GTA Online – with an underground nightclub being the first new addition announced. 

GTA Onlne charatcer in a nightclub
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s Nightclubs are spread out across Los Santos.

The underground club, which will be known as The Music Locker will be located underneath the Diamond Casino and Resort. Previously, the work at the casino had been linked to the new heist as a planning room, but obviously, that isn’t the case. 

The Music Locker will be available to all GTA Online players, but, players who own the Diamond Penthouse at the Casino will be able to access their own VIP area. So, there’s a bit of an incentive to buy one, if you haven’t already. 

Additionally, new DJs will also feature at the new club – it won’t just be those who have sprung up in Los Santos before. Kenny Dixon Jr – who is also known as Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax are some of the new names making early visits. 

As for when the grand opening will be, well, you won’t have to wait all that much longer – as it’ll be opening on December 15, the same day that the Cayo Perico Heist update launches. 

Rockstar have also confirmed that a brand-new radio station will also be added to GTA Online, so, we should see some cross-promotion there. You’ll just have to listen out for it.

Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass details: tiers, rewards, more

Published: 6/Dec/2020 6:25

by Andrew Amos
Operation Neon Dawn Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft

The Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass has dropped as part of the Operation Neon Dawn update, and it’s the biggest in Siege history. 100 tiers of rewards are on offer, and if there is any battle pass you invest into, it’s this one.

Every season, Ubisoft releases a new battle pass for Rainbow Six. The one ahead of the Six Invitational is usually the biggest, and the 2021 one certainly lives up to that standard.

The Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass is the biggest one yet, with 100 tiers of rewards and plenty of challenges to complete to grind to the top. If you were on the fence about investing in a battle pass previously, this is one you’ll want to get your hands on.

Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass tiers

If you thought the Six Invitational 2020 battle pass was big, Ubisoft has gone even bigger in 2021. There are 100 tiers in this battle pass, making it the biggest in the game’s history.

However, how many rewards you earn will be dependent on whether you’re on the Free or Premium track. The Free track will only have access to 32 rewards, including a handful of Alpha Packs and uniforms for Ash, Frost, Wamai, Valkyrie, and Castle.

The Premium Track gives you a reward for every tier ⁠— and sometimes two. The track will set you back 1200 R6 Credits ($10 USD) if you don’t have a Year 5 Pass, or 840 R6 Credits if you do.

You basically earn back the cost of the pass too if you complete it, so it’s worth it if you are grinding games out. Plus, if you don’t want to commit right now, you can buy it later on and get all the Premium rewards you earned along the way.

Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass
Ubisoft
You earn 3x more rewards if you get the premium track.

Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass rewards

We mentioned uniforms for Ash, Frost, Wamai, Valkyrie, and Castle earlier, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this battle pass.

There’s dozens more rewards on offer for players who put the time in. Zero, Blackbeard, Thermite, IQ, Kapkan, Ying, Goyo, Aruni, Vigil, Twitch, Mira, Lion, Rook, Dokkaebi, Oryx, and Capitao are all getting new uniforms and headgears ⁠— that’s new skins for 21 operators.

Renown boosters, Weapon skins, Charms, and a dozen Alpha packs are also on offer. There’s definitely a ton of value in this battle pass, considering it’s the same price as previous ones.

Zero Blacksmith skin in Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft
You can get the Zero Blacksmith Set by buying the premium track.

Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass challenges

To reach level 100, you’re going to need a hand. Thankfully, Ubisoft are dishing out challenges for players to complete to help reach that. There will be solo and community missions that will give a handy chunk of XP to achieve your battle pass goals.

Here’s a list of all the challenges we know of:

  • Eliminate Opponents (community): 120,000,000. 850 XP.
  • Intelligence Work: Reveal 5 opponents with the unique abilities of Jackal, Caveira, Lion, or Alibi. 850 XP.
  • Pest Control: Destroy 30 Attacker drones as a Defender. 850 XP.
  • Trapper: Get 5 hits with Claymore/Breach Charge/Kapkan, Frost, Nomad, Lesion, or Ela abilities. 850 XP.
Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass challenges
Ubisoft
The battle pass challenges change every two weeks.

When does the Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass expire?

You’ll have a lot of time to complete the Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass ⁠— nearly three months, to be precise. After kicking off on December 1, players have until February 22, 2021 to get as far as they can.

It’s best you start off right now, as it’ll take some time to reach the end!